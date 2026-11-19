Newfoundland and Labrador judge Vikas Khaladkar denied bail to Zachary Dunphy, who claimed he would be released because "This is Canada." The ruling highlights the strict impact of new bail reform laws on repeat violent offenders.

A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has firmly rejected the bail application of a man who texted his victim's sister claiming he would be released easily because "This is Canada.

" Justice Vikas Khaladkar of the Supreme Court dismissed the bid by Zachary Dunphy, stating clearly that the accused would likely reoffend if granted release. The court heard that Dunphy is accused of dragging his intimate partner by her hair from a restaurant washroom and holding her at knifepoint during the incident.

Also read ‘Not anymore’: N.L. judge denies bail to man who bragged about Canada's easy release

Judge Rejects Bail For Zachary Dunphy

In a text message, Dunphy had expressed confidence in his release, but the judge pointed out that Canadian bail laws have changed significantly and are no longer as lenient as the man believed. Khaladkar noted that Dunphy's extensive criminal history includes a pattern of disobeying court orders, which makes him unlikely to comply with a bail plan. Regarding Dunphy's comment, the judge remarked, "Not anymore," emphasizing that the legal landscape has shifted to protect vulnerable individuals from further harm.

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Khaladkar stated that Canada is no longer the jurisdiction that gave recidivist offenders the benefit of the doubt solely because of the presumption of innocence. The judge highlighted that there are too many instances of persons being released on bail who subsequently inflict grievous bodily harm and death on their intimate partners. As of May, Dunphy was facing a host of serious charges for violence against his intimate partner, including forcible confinement.

Additional charges include assault with a weapon or imitation and assault causing bodily harm involving choking, suffocation or strangulation. These charges come amidst a broader legal context where Canada's Bail and Sentencing Reform Act came into force in July of this year. The new legislation makes it more difficult for certain repeat violent offenders to be released, imposing reverse onus rules on bail hearings.

Bail And Sentencing Reform Act Explained

Under these new rules, the burden of proof shifts from the prosecutor to the accused, meaning Dunphy must demonstrate why he should be released. This legal shift aims to address public concern over the ease with which violent criminals are often let back into the community. The ruling underscores the judicial commitment to public safety in light of these legislative changes.

The decision serves as a stark warning to those who may believe the old lax standards still apply in Canadian courts. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 18, 2026, with updates continuing into November 19, 2026. The case illustrates the tangible effects of recent legal reforms on individual court outcomes across the province. Justice Khaladkar's comments reflect a growing judicial emphasis on preventing further violence against intimate partners.

The reverse onus provision requires the accused to prove cause for release rather than the state proving cause for detention. This legal standard applies specifically to those with histories of violence and non-compliance with previous court orders. Dunphy's case is now part of the growing body of jurisprudence interpreting these new sentencing and bail guidelines. The court's decision reinforces the message that repeat offenders will face stricter scrutiny in bail applications.

Legal experts note that this case exemplifies the practical application of the new Bail and Sentencing Reform Act. The judge's remarks about the changing nature of Canadian justice resonate with broader societal calls for accountability. The case against Dunphy remains active as the legal system processes these new statutory requirements. Observers view the ruling as a significant moment in the enforcement of domestic violence laws in Newfoundland and Labrador.

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Text Messages Show Dunphy Attitude

The text message evidence played a key role in illustrating Dunphy's attitude toward the justice system. Justice Khaladkar used the message to highlight the disconnect between the accused's beliefs and legal reality. The decision ensures that Dunphy remains in custody while the charges against him are processed. This outcome aligns with the legislative intent to reduce recidivism among violent offenders.

The case will likely be cited in future proceedings regarding bail applications for similar offenses. The judge's stern warning serves as a deterrent to other individuals contemplating similar behavior. Public safety remains the primary concern in the application of these new legal standards. The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court continues to adapt to these evolving legal landscapes.

The ruling stands as a testament to the judiciary's role in implementing new legislative mandates effectively. Dunphy's legal team may appeal the decision, but the current ruling favors strict custody measures. The case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat intimate partner violence through legal mechanisms. The judge's detailed reasoning provides clarity on how reverse onus rules function in practice.

This precedent may influence future bail hearings in similar cases across the province. The emotional impact of the ruling extends beyond the immediate parties involved in the case. Community members view the decision as a positive step toward greater accountability. The legal proceedings underscore the seriousness with which courts now treat domestic violence allegations.

The case remains a focal point for discussions on criminal justice reform in Canada.