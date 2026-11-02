Roger Crossman sentenced to life with no parole for 24 years for murdering and dismembering wife Marlene

Roger Hilyard Crossman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his wife Marlene Crossman, 59, in Sackville, N.B. He was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 24 years.

Roger Hilyard Crossman was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no eligibility to apply for parole for 24 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Marlene Crossman.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of indignity to a human body or human remains. The sentence was handed down by Justice Maya Hamou in Moncton Court of King's Bench. Crossman did not appear in court to hear the decision. His defence lawyer, Martin Siscoe, told the court that Crossman was in hospital and has Stage 4 lymphoma.

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Crossman Seeks Medical Assistance In Dying

Siscoe said Crossman has refused treatment. The court adjourned briefly Monday morning so Crossman could join the proceedings virtually from his hospital room. The court heard that Crossman has submitted an application for Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAID. The Crown suggested proceeding without him.

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Justice Hamou rejected that idea, saying his absence would defeat the availability of witnesses who wanted to read victim impact statements to him. I am not prepared to adjourn this hearing because he wants to avail himself to MAID, she said. You do not get to opt out of your sentencing hearing. Police found Marlene Crossman's remains after a wellness check at her Sackville home on Oct. 12, 2023.

She was 59 years old at the time. According to court documents, the couple had been married for close to 37 years and had two sons. The day of the murder, Marlene's supervisor at the Amherst Theater noticed she had not shown up for work and had missed an appointment with a potential cast member. Court documents say the supervisor found that abnormal because he saw her as a punctual person who answered messages quickly.

Police Discover Staged Body Parts

He grew concerned when she did not answer his texts or calls and went to her residence to check on her. The Crossmans' vehicle was not in the driveway, but the light was on inside and the front door was not locked. Around 4:04 p.m., he called Sackville RCMP for a wellbeing check. When officers arrived, they found a series of staged body parts accompanied by handwritten notes in and through the house.

Officers reportedly found both breasts, a left eye, a left hand, the head and genitals. Looking down the hallway, the officers saw the head of an older female placed on a towel so it would be facing whoever would look down the hallway, reads the court's statement of facts. The head was missing the left eye. A little further, there was a left hand, cut off at the wrist.

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A note next to the hand said, Let me give you a hand. The missing body parts led officers to the back bedroom, where police found the body next to two knives and a hatchet. An autopsy found her death was caused by three sharp force injuries to the chest and abdomen. Investigators suggest Crossman killed his wife in the bathtub and then moved her body through the hallway to the bedroom, where he dismembered her.

Court documents say he turned himself in that day at the RCMP Antigonish detachment, where he told police his relationship with Marlene was terrible and he wanted more affection. During sentencing on Monday, four people read victim impact statements and 10 statements were filed in total. According to the statement of facts, witnesses described Marlene as a good mother, sister, friend and colleague.

Victims Relate Daily Threats

One of their sons said it felt like his parents fought every day, sometimes hearing statements from Crossman like, I should kill her for that, according to court documents. Marlene had also confided in a longtime friend that her husband threatened to kill her on numerous occasions. During one lunch together, Marlene told a friend, I am telling you right now.

When they find me dead, I want you to make sure that you tell everybody that Roger did it because it is going to happen, reads the statement of facts. The case has drawn attention across New Brunswick and beyond. With files from CTV News Atlantic's Josh Smith.