MYX Finance Surges: Bulls Reclaim Key Levels Amid Strong Momentum

MYX Finance price stages a strong recovery from a capitulation low, reclaiming Fibonacci levels and approaching major supply zone. Technical indicators like RSI and MACD confirm bullish momentum, suggesting a structural shift from downtrend to uptrend. Key levels to watch include $0.23 support and $0.28-$0.30 resistance.

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a dramatic turnaround for MYX Finance as the asset rebounded sharply from a panic-driven low near $0.165. Earlier, the price had collapsed from nearly $0.28, triggering a high-volume liquidity sweep that flushed out weaker sellers.

However, selling pressure quickly faded, allowing buyers to regain control. This shift gradually transformed the downtrend into an uptrend. MYX successfully reclaimed the $0.20 and $0.21 resistance levels before breaking decisively above the $0.215-$0.230 demand zone. At press time, the price traded near $0.252, marking a 6.85% gain on the session.

The asset is now pushing into open space beneath the major $0.28-$0.30 supply region, which previously acted as a strong resistance. This supply zone represents a critical barrier that had capped rallies in prior months, and its breach would confirm a complete reversal of the earlier downtrend. The recovery has been characterized by increasing volume and improving market sentiment, as buyers step in to absorb available supply.

The initial liquidation event, which drove prices to a capitulation low around $0.159, appears to have been a classic washout that removed weak hands and set the stage for a sustainable advance. As the price climbed, it systematically broke through key resistance levels, each time attracting additional buying interest that accelerated the upward move. The demand zone between $0.215 and $0.230, once a resistance, has now become a support area that is likely to hold on any pullback.

Traders are closely watching the $0.28-$0.30 region, as a clear breakout above this level could open the door to further gains toward previous highs. The broader market context also supports the bullish narrative, with many altcoins showing similar signs of accumulation after a period of consolidation.

However, the path higher may not be linear, and a temporary retracement to test the newly established support levels would be healthy for the continuation of the trend. Overall, the price action suggests that the worst of the sell-off is behind MYX Finance, and the bulls are now firmly in control. Momentum indicators strongly support the ongoing advance.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to 72.3, reflecting intense buying pressure, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continued to accelerate higher with a bullish crossover. This behavior suggests that accumulation has replaced the previous markdown phase as buyers steadily absorb available supply. The broader implication remains constructive as former resistance levels are now attracting demand on pullbacks, reinforcing the structural transition.

Additionally, the $0.159 capitulation low is approaching a critical structural test. Following the liquidity sweep, buyers successfully defended key Fibonacci retracement levels: the 23.6% at $0.188, 38.6% at $0.207, and 50% at $0.224. These levels established a foundation for sustained recovery and strengthened momentum. MYX has now reclaimed the 61.8% retracement at $0.241 and surged toward the 78.6% level at $0.265, trading near $0.257 after a 9.2% daily gain.

The Fibonacci retracement levels serve as technical benchmarks that indicate potential support and resistance zones. The fact that buyers defended these levels during the recovery demonstrates strong conviction and suggests that the market sees value at these prices. The RSI reading above 70 indicates that the asset is in overbought territory, but in a strong uptrend, overbought conditions can persist for extended periods without signaling an immediate reversal.

The MACD histogram, which measures the difference between the MACD line and its signal line, is expanding, confirming that bullish momentum is accelerating. The lack of bearish divergence in the RSI is a positive sign, as it implies that the buying pressure is not yet exhausted. This alignment of indicators increases the probability of further upside, although traders should remain cautious of potential short-term pullbacks.

The volume profile also supports the bullish view, with increasing volume on up days and declining volume on down days, a classic pattern of accumulation. Momentum indicators continue to favor bulls with the RSI climbing to 73.9 without bearish divergence, while the MACD histogram keeps expanding higher. This suggests buyers remain firmly in control as supply absorption improves. The outlook is increasingly constructive, but the overhead supply zone remains the next major test.

A successful break above the 78.6% retracement would place MYX directly beneath the major $0.275-$0.295 distribution zone. That region capped rallies throughout April and May, making it the final obstacle before a complete structural recovery toward the previous $0.285 swing high. Traders should watch for a potential retest of the $0.23 region, which could strengthen support further. Sustained buying pressure may eventually challenge the $0.28-$0.30 resistance band.

A healthy retest of the $0.23 area, which corresponds to the 50% Fibonacci level, would provide a stronger foundation for the next leg higher. If the price can hold above this level on a pullback, it would confirm that the support zone has been successfully flipped from resistance to support. The ultimate confirmation of a trend reversal would be a weekly close above the $0.30 level, which would invalidate the bearish structure from April and May.

In the near term, the price may encounter some resistance around $0.265 to $0.270, but the overall trajectory remains upward. Market participants should also monitor broader macroeconomic factors and sentiment in the cryptocurrency space, as risk-on appetite can shift quickly.

However, for MYX Finance, the technical picture is compelling, with multiple indicators aligning to suggest that a new uptrend is underway. The key levels to watch are the $0.23 support and the $0.28-$0.30 resistance. A breakout above $0.30 could propel the price towards the next resistance around $0.35, while a failure to hold $0.23 might indicate a false breakout. Nonetheless, the current data suggests that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

The structural change from a bear market to a bull market is often gradual, but MYX appears to be in the early stages of such a transition. With strong volume and momentum backing, the probability of a sustained move higher outweighs the risk of a reversal. Thus, while caution is warranted near the supply zone, the overall sentiment remains bullish





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MYX Finance Price Surge Bullish Breakout Technical Analysis Support And Resistance

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