Mysterious Light in B.C. Night Sky Sparks Widespread Speculation

Residents in B.C.'s Interior and northern regions report seeing an unexplained white shape moving across the sky on May 5, 2026, sparking theories ranging from weather balloons to extraterrestrial activity.

Residents across British Columbia’s Interior and northern regions were left puzzled after witnessing an unusual phenomenon in the night sky on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Between 10 and 11 p.m. PT, multiple eyewitnesses, including a CBC reporter, described seeing a large, white shape moving slowly across the horizon before vanishing from sight. The sighting was widely reported across a vast area, from Williams Lake to Prince George and Fort St. John, spanning hundreds of kilometres. Social media platforms, particularly community Facebook groups, were flooded with videos and discussions as residents shared their observations and speculated about the origin of the mysterious object.

Some suggested it could be an errant weather balloon, while others entertained more extraordinary explanations, including the possibility of extraterrestrial activity. Patricia Seymour, one of the many observers, captured a video of the strange light, which has since circulated online, further fueling curiosity and debate. The lack of an immediate explanation from authorities has only heightened the intrigue surrounding the event, leaving many to wonder what exactly they witnessed that night





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UFO B.C. Interior Mysterious Light Extraterrestrial Weather Balloon

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