Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Moved to House Arrest

Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest, state television announced. The move comes as part of a prisoner pardon linked to a Buddhist religious holiday and follows a reduction in her sentence.

Myanmar ’s detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi , has been moved from prison to house arrest , as announced by state television on Thursday night. This information was also disseminated via a short text message from the government’s Military Information Team, accompanied by a photograph depicting the 80-year-old Suu Kyi seated on a wooden bench, dressed in a skirt and traditional white blouse.

She is positioned behind a low table, facing two unidentified men – one in a police uniform and the other in a different type of uniform. Suu Kyi has been held in detention since February 1, 2021, following the military’s seizure of power from her democratically elected government. Public sightings of her have been nonexistent since then, with the last official photograph released on May 24, 2021, showing her in court.

Initially sentenced to 33 years in prison in late 2022, the charges against her have been widely criticized by supporters and human rights organizations as politically motivated attempts to discredit her, legitimize the military coup, and obstruct her potential return to politics. The announcement of her transfer stated that the move from the main prison in Naypyitaw to house arrest was undertaken “to celebrate Buddha Day, to show humanitarian concern, and to demonstrate the kindness of the state.

” While the exact location of her house arrest remains undisclosed, the message clarifies that, in accordance with the law regarding imprisonment locations, she will now serve the remainder of her sentence at a designated residence instead of a prison. This development coincides with a broader prisoner pardon linked to a Buddhist religious holiday, as part of which the military-backed government also shortened the prison sentence of Suu Kyi.

The amnesty is the second such action in two weeks, following a previous pardon on April 17th that released over 4,500 prisoners. The extent to which individuals imprisoned for opposing military rule benefited from Thursday’s amnesty remains unclear. Legal officials, speaking anonymously due to fear of reprisal, indicated that Suu Kyi’s sentence was further reduced by one-sixth, though the precise remaining term was not specified. Estimates suggest she still faces over 13 years of imprisonment.

This series of amnesties follows the swearing-in of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as president on April 10th, after an election widely condemned as neither free nor fair and designed to consolidate the military’s control. In his inaugural address, Min Aung Hlaing pledged to grant amnesties to foster social reconciliation, justice, and peace.

However, critics view these actions with skepticism, suggesting they are primarily aimed at improving the military regime’s international image. Suu Kyi’s health has been a concern, with reports in 2024 and 2025 indicating declining health, including low blood pressure, dizziness, and heart problems, though independent verification has been impossible. Her legal team has been denied in-person access to her since December 2022.

The 2021 military takeover sparked widespread resistance, brutally suppressed by the junta, leading to a protracted and bloody civil war that has claimed thousands of lives. As of the latest reports, over 22,000 people remain in detention in Myanmar since the coup.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar’s independence hero General Aung San, previously endured nearly 15 years under house arrest between 1989 and 2010, becoming a global symbol of nonviolent resistance and earning the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize





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Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar House Arrest Military Coup Prisoner Pardon Buddhist Holiday

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