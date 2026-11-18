Former Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson says Grand Theft Auto V contributed to his worst season in Ottawa, the 2013-14 campaign, when his numbers dropped and the team missed the playoffs.

Former Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson says Grand Theft Auto V is to blame for the worst season of his Ottawa career. Anderson made the confession on the Absolute Non-Sens podcast released on Wednesday.

Craig Anderson Blames Grand Theft Auto V

He was asked how he blew off steam away from the rink during his 10 years with the team. He enjoyed racing simulators, but driving the streets of San Andreas took up much of his time during the 2013-14 season. My worst season that I felt that I had in Ottawa was the year that Grand Theft Auto V came out, Anderson said.

Also read Former NHLer Craig Anderson says his game slipped following release of GTA 5

You play after a game and you get home around 11 to 11:30 and you would start playing that game and it would be 4 a.m. and you are like I am not even tired. Grand Theft Auto V was released in September 2013, shortly before Anderson headed into his fourth season with the club. During the 2013-14 season, Anderson posted a 25-16-8 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage across 53 games played.

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He finished with the second-worst GAA among goaltenders with at least 50 games played. He was tied with 39-year-old Tim Thomas for the second-worst goals saved above expected among netminders with 40 games played. The Senators missed the playoffs that year, finishing fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 37-31-14 record. That was a drop from the 2012-13 season, when Anderson posted an NHL-leading .941 save percentage and a 1.69 goals-against average in 24 games.

The Senators were coming off a lockout year where they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. Anderson said the game was a time suck and a direct correlation to his struggles. Video games is a huge thing for me, Anderson said. I felt like I was not able to separate, like I said, in one of my worst seasons here, was getting sucked into that a little bit too much.

Racing Simulator Benefits For Anderson

The fifth iteration of the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise released on September 17, 2013, just a few weeks before the 2013-14 NHL regular season kicked off. While spending too much time driving around the streets of San Andreas may have derailed a season for the former Senators netminder, the now 45-year-old Anderson did find benefits from playing video games throughout his career. The racing simulator thing was something I had a passion for, Anderson said.

It was a way to kinda take your mind away from the game and do something competitive. It was a way to continue to learn. What I found with race-car driving or a track-driving simulator is, you are going to make mistakes, you are going to mess up a turn, you are going to mess up a lap, it is kinda what you do next, Anderson said. Can you make up for it?

Can you battle back? Even these races, if you start off and you give up a couple positions, are you able to make up from those mistakes and push forward. For me it was kind of a tool mentally to reset and still have that competitive fire to learn how to battle from adversity. Goaltending and racing do require a similar set of mental and physical skills, despite being used in drastically different ways.

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The reflexes a goalie uses to make a desperation save may be used by a Formula 1 driver to overtake an opponent or avoid a major collision. There is also a level of perseverance and resilience, which Anderson cites, that can be crucial to elevating the mental performance of both athletes.

Anderson also believes using a racing simulator provided a very clear start and end that allowed him to step away and not be consumed in the same way he was by GTA V and other games. I felt like I had it under control where, you could spend a little bit of time on it, but then there was like a stopping point, Anderson said.

You would finish a race and be like OK that race is over, you had a good stopping point. Video games would not completely impact his talent on the ice. Anderson helped the Senators to 202 victories in 435 games played, more than any other goalie in franchise history. Anderson retired as a player with the Senators in 2023.

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date

The Grand Theft Auto franchise from Rockstar Games is among one of the best-selling video games of all time, with more than 470 million units sold worldwide. Grand Theft Auto V accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated US$1 billion in retail sales in just three days. Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be released on Thursday.

A billboard announcing the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI video game is displayed near Times Square in New York.