A 43-year-old Woodstock man faces robbery and impaired driving charges after police say he stole cash drawers from a Kitchener restaurant and was stopped by a customer who kicked him. Waterloo Regional Police released video of the intervention.

Waterloo Regional Police have released video of a concerned citizen intervening as a suspect fled a Kitchener restaurant with a cash drawer. The video was posted online as part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police were called to the store on Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Drive.

They were told a male suspect walked into the business, went behind the counter and forcibly took cash drawers. When a customer tried to intervene, they were assaulted and the suspect ran off, according to police. The customer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. As the suspect fled, a concerned citizen outside the restaurant stepped in to help stop him.

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Citizen Kicks Robbery Suspect Chest

In the video released by police, the citizen is seen kicking the suspect in the chest. The suspect then fell to the ground. The citizen is seen scooping up the stolen cash drawer as the thief gets up and runs to a waiting vehicle. The citizen then walked the cash drawer back to the restaurant.

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When police posted the video online, they included the hit song Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus to the footage. Later that day, police got a call about a possibly impaired driver. The tipster provided details that matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Man Charged With Robbery And Impaired Driving

When officers caught up with him at a home in Kitchener, the 43-year-old man from Woodstock was charged with robbery with violence, assault, disguise with intent, operation while impaired by drug and failure to comply with a judicial release order. CTV News spoke with a man who said he was the one who stepped up to stop the would-be thief. Kurtis Herteis said he was driving by on Sunday when he heard screaming.

The next thing I know, out of the corner of my eye, I see the door swing open and some guy is running out with the cash register, Herteis recalled. Once he reached my car, my training kind of took over. I have been doing martial arts since I was 5 years old. Herteis only had moments to make a decision.

I was going to subdue him, but it is not my job. You do not know if they have any weapons. Herteis said he did not say anything to the man before springing into action. I think he was expecting me to say something, but I just teeped him.

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It is a fun kick. It sent him flying three or four feet back. Money was flying all over the place. He said, when the suspect got up, he asked Herteis why he kicked him before he ran off to a vehicle down the street.

Cash Register Returned To Shaken Employees

I picked up the cash register and brought it back to the employees, said Herteis. When he walked toward the restaurant, Herteis said the people inside seemed shaken up. They were definitely scared at first. They thought I was involved.

But once I told them I was giving back, they let me in. Reflecting on the experience, Herteis said he is no stranger to violence. I just did what I thought was right. The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to come forward.