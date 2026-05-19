MVP MMA's Debut Event Draws Record-Breaking Viewership and Success

MVP MMA's debut event, featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano and Francis Ngannou vs. Michael Chiesa, was a massive success, drawing an average of 12.4 million viewers globally and 9.3 million in the United States. The event generated over 410 million impressions across MVP's owned social channels and a live gate exceeding $2.2 million.

MVP MMA 's debut event, featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano and Francis Ngannou vs. Michael Chiesa , drew an average of 12.4 million viewers globally and 9.3 million in the United States .

The evening's headliner, Rousey vs. Carano, ended inside of a round, while Ngannou vs. Lins also ended inside of a round. Perry forced a corner stoppage against Diaz after two frames. The event generated over 410 million impressions across MVP's owned social channels and a live gate exceeding $2.2 million. MVP MMA's debut was the most watched MMA event ever in the U.S, according to a release.

Dana White revealed potential insect issues for the UFC White House, and the UFC announced the return to Abu Dhabi for a Fight Night event on July 25





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MVP MMA Ronda Rousey Gina Carano Francis Ngannou Michael Chiesa MMA Event Viewership United States Global Social Channels Live Gate Insect Issues UFC White House Abu Dhabi Fight Night

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