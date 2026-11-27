The Mustard Seed reports a 23 percent surge in seniors accessing its food bank in Greater Victoria, reflecting a national affordability crisis as fixed incomes fail to keep pace with rising expenses.

A local organization in Greater Victoria reports a sharp 23 per cent increase in the number of people aged 65 and older accessing its food bank over the past year. The Mustard Seed attributes this surge to rising living costs that are pushing more households to seek assistance for basic necessities like groceries. Executive director Treska Watson notes that one in five people entering the food bank is now a senior citizen. This statistic highlights a growing crisis for retirees who rely on fixed incomes that are no longer sufficient to cover everyday expenses.

Surge in Senior Food Bank Usage and National Trends

The Mustard Seed data aligns with broader national figures showing a significant shift in food security demographics across Canada. Food Banks Canada reports that seniors aged 65 and older accounted for 8.9 per cent of food bank clients in 2026. This figure represents a substantial increase from the 6.8 per cent recorded in 2019. The trend indicates that financial pressure on older adults is intensifying, moving from a niche issue to a widespread societal challenge. Many seniors who were previously self-sufficient are now forced to turn to charitable services to ensure they have enough food.

Also read Bank of Canada Succession: Jean Boivin Leads to Replace Tiff Macklem

Compounding the issue for older adults is the economic reality that many are still working to make ends meet. Federal figures reveal that a record 15.2 per cent of Canadians aged 65 and older were working or looking for work in 2025. For these individuals, staying employed is no longer merely a choice but a financial necessity. The combination of stagnant wages, inflation, and high housing costs has eroded the purchasing power of this demographic. Consequently, the safety net provided by organizations like the food bank is becoming increasingly critical for survival rather than just occasional supplementation.

Broader Demographic Impact on Community Services

The financial strain extends far beyond the elderly population, affecting a wide range of household structures within the community. The Mustard Seed is also witnessing a rise in two-income families seeking help, signaling that wage growth has not kept pace with inflation for working-class families. Furthermore, the burden on children is evident, with one in four food bank clients now being a child. This demographic shift demonstrates that food insecurity is not isolated to those who have retired from the workforce.

Advertisement

Treska Watson emphasizes the stark contrast between past and present donor behaviors. She notes that many individuals who were once in a position to donate are now needing to access services. This reversal of fortune underscores the systemic nature of the current economic hardship. It is not just a temporary fluctuation but a structural change in who is vulnerable to poverty. The organization sees people who previously contributed to the community now requiring support, highlighting the widespread impact of the cost of living crisis on local economies.

Christmas Luncheon Tradition Amidst Growing Need

Amid these challenging statistics, The Mustard Seed continues its long-standing tradition of providing holiday meals to those in need. The organization is preparing to serve approximately 900 meals at its annual Christmas luncheon on Saturday at Victoria's Bay Street Armoury. This event, which dates back to 1977, brings together hundreds of volunteers and community members to foster a sense of togetherness during the holidays. Head chef Chris Hammer has spent weeks preparing the menu, including sourcing 70 turkeys for the occasion. He describes the effort as a testament to tremendous community support from various organizations and teams.

Watson describes the upcoming luncheon as one of her favourite days, despite the sad reality that so many people feel the need to access services. The event runs from noon until 3 p.m. at the Bay Street Armoury, located at 715 Bay St. in Victoria. While the atmosphere is festive, the underlying message is one of urgency regarding the affordability challenges facing Canadians. Watson hopes the growing demand will prompt governments to pay closer attention to the systemic issues driving food insecurity. She emphasizes that there is more than enough food in the world, but the problem lies in ensuring people have enough income to access it safely.

As the holiday season approaches, the statistics from The Mustard Seed serve as a stark reminder of the economic pressures facing Greater Victoria. The 23 per cent increase in senior usage is not just a number but a reflection of real struggles faced by neighbors and community members. With the national trend of senior food bank usage rising to 8.9 per cent and employment rates among seniors hitting record highs, the need for robust social safety nets has never been more apparent. The community's response through events like the Christmas luncheon shows solidarity, but long-term solutions to income adequacy remain the critical next step for ensuring that retirement does not mean hunger for seniors across the region.