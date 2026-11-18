Pew Research Center projects Muslims will surpass Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, driven mainly by higher fertility rates, with more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians forecast by 2070.

Muslim s are projected to outnumber Christians by 2035, becoming the world's largest religious group, according to new estimates from the Pew Research Center. The findings are part of a broader Pew project examining how the size of major religious groups could change between 2020 and 2070.

Muslim Fertility Drives Population Shift

A key reason for the shift is that Muslims tend to have more children than other major religious groups. It's the babies, said Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, explaining that conversion and other ways of changing religious identity are much smaller factors than fertility rates. During 2020-2025, the fertility rate for Muslims was 3.1 children per woman, followed by Christians at 2.5, according to Pew.

Also read U of T's Plan to Address Discrimination Against Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinians 'Insufficient'

The average fertility rate for all other women was 1.6, below the level of 2.1 considered necessary for each generation to replace itself. By Pew's estimates, Muslim women gave birth to more babies than women in any other religion during 2020-2025. About 252 million babies were born to Muslim mothers, compared with 208 million born to Christian mothers. Muslims are the only major religious group expected to have growing numbers of births in the decades ahead.

Advertisement

According to Pew's latest estimates, there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020. Pew's new projections forecast 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians by 2035. By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide. The projections take into account recent differences between religious groups' age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration.

Of the religious groups analyzed, Muslims and Christians are the only ones expected to keep pace, with Christians growing by 30% and Muslims by 80% between 2020 and 2070. Pew projects that the United States, within 40 years, will no longer have a Christian majority. In the U.S., Pew projects the number of Christians will decline from about 217 million in 2020 to about 174 million in 2070.

In neighboring Canada, Christians are expected to drop below 50% by 2030, Pew said. In Europe, the Christian population will shrink by 17% by 2070, Pew said, and the number of Christians there will drop by a third, from 505 million to 324 million. Over the same period, the percentage of Europe's population that is Muslim is expected to increase from 6% to 13%.

Meanwhile, sub-Saharan Africa is seeing rapid population growth, particularly south of the Sahara Desert, where most people are Christians or Muslims. The region's high fertility and rising life expectancy will boost the global numbers of both faiths, Pew predicted. By 2070, Pew said, more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa, and Congo will surpass the United States as the country with the most Christians, with their ranks increasing threefold to 270 million.

Muslims Expected to Lead by 2070

If recent trends continue, according to Pew, Pakistan will have the largest Muslim population by 2070, followed by India, Nigeria and Indonesia, which currently has the most Muslims. While Christians and Jews are growing in absolute numbers, they are projected to decline as a percentage of the global population, Pew said.

It forecasts that Buddhists would shrink both in number and as a portion of the world's population, in part due to expected declines in the overall populations of some countries. Many countries have seen a steady proliferation of the nones, people who are atheist, agnostic or religiously unaffiliated.

Advertisement

Excluding China, which has a high proportion of nones but faces a sharp decline in overall population, the ranks of nones elsewhere will grow by more than 180 million by 2070, Pew said. South Korea, France and the United Kingdom are forecast to join this group by 2070, along with other nations such as Vietnam.

Alan Cooperman, Pew's director of religion research, noted that most of the projected proliferation of Muslims and Christians was occurring in countries where they already are the majority, with conversion playing only a minor role. I don't think this is a situation in which the growth of Muslims is coming at the expense of Christians, he added.

Experts Warn Against Conflict Narratives

I do worry about mischief being made with headlines or narratives that take this finding and portray it as sort of a clash where Christians are losing to Muslims. Jeffrey Brodd, a religious studies professor at California State-Sacramento, suggested a rebound was possible following congressional election victories this month by some candidates.

The clash of civilization theory still looms large in some religious communities and there is a lot of misunderstanding of both religions from both sides, he said via email. Many Christians are not happy to see that Islam will be the world's largest religion and it's causing even more angst. I hope people seek opportunities for greater interreligious education, he added. Personal contact is important, when people have personal relationships across religious differences, it humanizes the other in fruitful ways.

Many mainline Protestant denominations in the U.S. have faced declining membership over many years, a trend that Pew's projections suggest will continue alongside broader global shifts. The estimates are part of a broader Pew project examining how the size of major religious groups could change between 2020 and 2070, taking into account fertility, age profiles, switching and migration.