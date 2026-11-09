The National Council of Canadian Muslims hopes to build stronger ties with the Blue Jays following Anthony Santander's social media posts, while the team reaffirms its values.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims has expressed hope that the recent controversy surrounding Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander will serve as an opportunity to strengthen community relations rather than deepen divisions.

Steven Zhou, the council's media and communications lead, stated that while the shared videos were disappointing and disconcerting, there is a clear path forward to turn this negative situation into a positive outcome. Zhou emphasized his belief that the incident can lead to a more robust relationship between the team, the player, the ownership, and the broader Muslim community in Canada.

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The controversy began in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections last week when Santander shared several videos on his social media account that drew criticism. He subsequently deleted the posts last Thursday following the public backlash and media scrutiny that ensued. The Blue Jays organization responded quickly by issuing a formal statement to clarify their position on the matter. The statement made it clear that individual comments posted by players do not represent the organization's core values and beliefs.

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Team Statement and Player Contract

General manager Ross Atkins is scheduled to hold an availability Tuesday afternoon during Major League Baseball's GM meetings in Las Vegas. Santander, who is 32 years old and originally from Venezuela, missed the entire big-league level season last year due to significant injuries. Despite the setback, the team secured his services for the future by signing a five-year contract worth US$92.5 million in January 2025. The Canadian Press first published this report on November 9, 2026.

This incident highlights the complex intersection of professional sports, social media influence, and community relations in modern athletics. The focus now shifts to how the organization and player navigate the path toward reconciliation and understanding. Community leaders are watching closely to see if this moment can foster greater dialogue and mutual respect. The Blue Jays continue to manage their public image while addressing the concerns raised by the incident.

Fans and stakeholders await further developments as the situation evolves in the coming weeks. The team's commitment to inclusivity will be tested by how they handle this ongoing dialogue. Santander's return to form on the field remains a key point of interest for the franchise. The community response underscores the importance of responsible social media use by public figures.

Efforts to Bridge Cultural Divides

Efforts to bridge cultural divides remain a priority for leadership on both sides. This story continues to develop as more information becomes available to the public.