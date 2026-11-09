Muslim council says Santander posts disconcerting but sees opportunity for dialogue

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says anti-Muslim videos shared by Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander were disappointing, but hopes the situation can strengthen ties with the team and Muslim community.

TORONTO - The National Council of Canadian Muslims says there is an opportunity to turn a negative into a positive in the wake of a series of anti-Muslim videos shared by Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander on his social media account.

Steven Zhou, the council's media and communications lead, says while the posts were disappointing and disconcerting, he is hopeful the situation can lead to a stronger relationship between the team, player, ownership and the Muslim community. Santander posted videos on his social media account in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections last week. He deleted them last Thursday. The Blue Jays later issued a statement saying individual comments do not represent the organization's values and beliefs.

Also read Payments Canada launches real-time rail national payment system

GM Atkins Set For Media Availability

General manager Ross Atkins is scheduled to hold an availability Tuesday afternoon at Major League Baseball's GM meetings in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Santander, who is from Venezuela, did not play at the big-league level last season due to injuries. He signed a five-year deal worth US$92.5 million with the Blue Jays in January 2025.

Advertisement

Santander, an outfielder, was pictured calling to the first-base umpire during the second inning of MLB action against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Sept. 24, 2025. The council's response came as the posts circulated online and drew attention from fans and community groups. Zhou said the videos were disappointing and disconcerting, but he stressed that the situation could be used to build understanding. The Blue Jays have not said whether any discipline is planned for Santander.

The organization's statement said individual comments do not represent the team's values and beliefs. Atkins is expected to address reporters Tuesday afternoon at the GM meetings in Las Vegas, where baseball executives are gathered for their annual offseason meetings. Santander joined the Blue Jays on a five-year contract worth US$92.5 million in January 2025. He is from Venezuela and is 32 years old.

Muslim Council Hopes For Stronger Relations

He did not play at the big-league level last season because of injuries. The National Council of Canadian Muslims said it hopes the episode leads to a stronger relationship between the team, the player, ownership and the Muslim community. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press