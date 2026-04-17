Musician Defends Son's 'Mama' Utterance Amid Mockery Accusations

Singer Michael McAnally faces online backlash over a video of his son saying 'mama,' with critics alleging mockery. Supporters argue the infant's utterance is developmental, not indicative of neglect, and defend the same-sex parents.

A video featuring musician Michael McAnally and his son has sparked a heated online debate, with some critics accusing McAnally of mocking his child. The clip, which captured McAnally laughing while his son appeared to say "mama," was interpreted by some as insensitive, particularly given that McAnally and his partner, Michael Baum, are a same-sex couple.

Detractors voiced concerns that the child was being made to feel that his mother figure was absent, with some arguing that a child inherently needs a mother. One widely shared comment stated, Seeing them laugh and say there’s no mama feels so cold. Another netizen deplored the situation, calling McAnally and Baum “heartless” for their perceived reaction. McAnally, however, has strongly refuted these claims, asserting that the video was misconstrued. He explained that the laughter was in jest, and that he and Baum found it amusing that their son was saying "mama" when most babies typically say "dada" first. He expressed his dismay at the negative interpretations, stating, I was appalled by what some people have been saying, based on a brief clip. Many netizens came to McAnally’s defense, offering a more scientific explanation for the phenomenon. They pointed out that the labial sound of "mama" is physically easier for infants to produce than "dada," making it a common early utterance, irrespective of the presence of a mother. This perspective suggests that the child was simply babbling and exploring vocalizations, not expressing a conscious understanding or longing for a mother. Another supporter commented, It’s very clear to me that they are joking around with the boy and not mocking him, adding, It’s so tragic that people jump to the absolute worst conclusions without applying an ounce of critical thinking. The conversation also delved into broader discussions about family structures and child-rearing. While some critics invoked traditional notions of family, emphasizing the perceived necessity of a mother figure, supporters of McAnally and Baum highlighted the loving and supportive environment the child is raised in. The couple, who reside in California, are also parents to twins Dylan and Dash, born in 2013, also through surrogacy. McAnally shared that expanding their family a second time with their son, Texson, had progressed smoothly, which he viewed as a positive omen. The name Texson, he explained, is a nod to his Texan heritage and his partner's equally strong roots in the state. McAnally is a recognized figure in the music industry, known for writing and producing songs for prominent artists like Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves, with his songwriting style recognized for its blend of traditional and contemporary country themes. The controversy surrounding the video underscores the sensitivity and diverse opinions surrounding LGBTQ+ families and modern parenting





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