Music World Academy Celebrates 50 Years as a Thunder Bay Musical Institution

Brothers Enzo and Joe Riccio, alongside their sister Emily, continue the legacy of their father Cosimo at Music World Academy in Thunder Bay, a business that has served the northwestern Ontario music community for half a century. From humble beginnings as a music school, it has grown into a premier instrument retailer, embracing technological advancements and fostering the next generation of musicians.

For fifty years, Music World Academy has stood as a cornerstone of the musical landscape in Thunder Bay and across northwestern Ontario. Founded by Cosimo Riccio, the store has remained on Simpson Street, a testament to its enduring legacy and deep roots in the community.

Today, the helm is steered by his children, Enzo and Joe Riccio, alongside their sister Emily. Enzo, the bassist in their band Viva, and Joe, the drummer, embody the rhythmic pulse of the establishment, much like they do in their musical pursuits. Their father’s vision began with a humble music teaching studio, offering lessons in accordion, drums, and guitar. What started with a mere couple of guitars on display gradually expanded, blossoming into the impressive inventory of hundreds of instruments found in the store today. The retail aspect of the business was meticulously built piece by piece, growing organically alongside the teaching academy. Enzo and Joe, along with Emily, all began their journey at Music World as part of an after-school work program, a stepping stone that ultimately led to their full-time dedication to the family enterprise. Joe, who initially pursued accountancy, returned to the fold in 2014, recognizing the irreplaceable value of family involvement. Even during his time in public practice, he continued to lend a hand on Saturdays, reinforcing the notion that Music World is more than just a business; it’s a cherished family home.

The evolution of musical tastes has been a constant thread throughout Music World's history. While guitars have consistently held the top spot in popularity, followed closely by drums, the store's early days saw accordions as a significant draw. This shift reflects broader cultural and generational changes, with accordions now occupying a more niche market compared to their peak popularity in the 1970s and 80s. In recent years, the ukulele experienced a surge in demand, and the COVID-19 pandemic further amplified the popularity of guitars, as individuals sought creative outlets and new skills during periods of extended downtime. This period also saw a rise in home recording, a trend that Music World adeptly supported by providing the necessary equipment and expertise.

The store has been a hub for aspiring musicians and seasoned professionals alike, attracting a notable clientele over the years. Renowned artists such as Eric Singer, drummer for KISS and Alice Cooper, have graced Music World with their presence for meet-and-greets, and clinics have been hosted by accomplished musicians like Cuban-American drummer Fredo Reyes and American guitarist Doyle Dykes. A memorable encounter occurred in 1993 when Canadian music icon Daniel Lanois visited the store during The Tragically Hip’s Another Roadside Attraction festival stop in Thunder Bay.

A significant milestone in the store's history was the recent recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) with a 50-year plaque, presented at their trade show in the United States. This honor marks the beginning of a year of celebrations, commemorating half a century of service. The plaque is destined to be hung alongside a photograph of their late father, Cosimo, who passed away in 2022. His children acknowledge that it remains a difficult time, yet they are resolute in ensuring his contributions and vision are fully recognized.

Cosimo’s ambition was to establish Music World as the premier destination for musical instruments in Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario. The Riccio siblings are committed to upholding this legacy, actively participating in Thunder Bay's vibrant music community and assisting individuals in discovering their unique sound. Enzo, in particular, emphasizes a hands-on, personalized approach to helping customers find the perfect instrument. He often employs a method akin to blind auditions, asking customers to turn away while he demonstrates guitars, allowing the pure sound and tone to guide their decision. This meticulous attention to sonic detail ensures that customers not only hear the difference but truly connect with the instrument that resonates with them.

In addition to their in-store expertise, Music World has embraced the digital age, with online sales playing an increasingly crucial role. Joe proudly notes his father’s adage that they are “online and in line,” referring to their competitive pricing that matches national averages. The store’s website boasts an extensive inventory, with 95 to 98 percent of their products readily available online. While the majority of their online sales are to Canadian customers seeking instruments not easily found elsewhere, Music World also fulfills international orders, having shipped instruments as far afield as Australia.

The third generation of the Riccio family is now actively involved in the business, contributing their youthful perspectives and skills on a part-time basis while still pursuing their education. Six grandchildren are already lending their talents to tasks such as guitar tuning, setup, and repairs, and are also managing the store’s social media presence. This intergenerational involvement ensures a dynamic and forward-thinking approach, blending the wisdom of experienced hands with the fresh insights of the next generation.

The store’s 50th anniversary is being celebrated throughout the year with various events and giveaways, culminating in a grand celebration in September, the very month Music World first opened its doors in 1976





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Music World Academy Thunder Bay Music Retail Family Business 50Th Anniversary

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