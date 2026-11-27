Erin Patterson, convicted of murdering three relatives with death cap mushrooms in a beef Wellington lunch, has filed an appeal with Australia's High Court after losing her Supreme Court appeal. She received life without parole, only the second such sentence for a woman in Australian history.

Erin Patterson, convicted of murdering three of her estranged husband's relatives with a meal laced with deadly mushrooms, on Friday filed an appeal bid with Australia's High Court.

The High Court is her last opportunity to appeal her conviction. Patterson, 52, was convicted last year of killing her three elderly in-laws by feeding them beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms at her home in Leongatha, a town of about 6,000 people some 135 kilometres (84 miles) southeast of Melbourne. Leongatha is in Victoria state. The victims were her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson.

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She was also convicted of the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband, who survived the meal. The lunch took place in 2023. Patterson has consistently maintained her innocence, saying the deaths were an accident. She had previously urged the Court of Appeal in Victoria state to either set her free or have the case heard again, arguing her triple murder convictions were a miscarriage of justice.

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Court Rejects Patterson Conviction Appeal

Last month, the Court of Appeal in the Supreme Court of Victoria rejected Patterson's attempt to quash her conviction. The court found her carefully planned and deliberate killings deserved a life sentence. Patterson's application to the High Court rests on some of the same grounds as her Supreme Court action, according to court documents. Her lawyers filed the appeal bid on Friday.

The appeal bid said: The Court of Appeal erred in its application of principles that justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done. The grounds include arguments that some evidence should have been excluded from the trial and that the jury's accidental accommodation in the same hotel as other people involved in the case undermined the verdict.

Prosecution Upholds Life Without Parole Sentence

Patterson's lawyers have also argued she suffered a substantial miscarriage of justice in her trial, as well as oppressive cross-examination and unfair decisions on the admission of evidence. Patterson initially received a life sentence with a minimum of 33 years before being eligible for parole. But the prosecution appealed, arguing that it was inadequate in light of the seriousness of the crimes. Victoria's Supreme Court last month upheld the prosecution's appeal and sentenced Patterson to life without parole.

This is only the second time in Australian history such a sentence has been handed down to a woman. The High Court must now decide whether to grant her appeal, which could take months. Patterson is appealing both her conviction and her life sentence. The 11-week trial, held in the nearby country town of Morwell, attracted worldwide attention.

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Global Interest Fueled by Mushroom Murders

The strange nature of the mushroom murders fuelled intense global interest, with the trial drawing more publicity than almost any other Australian case in recent memory. The case has since spawned several podcasts and books. Patterson was escorted away from the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 8, 2025, according to a photo caption from AAP Image via AP.

The case has gripped Australia and continues to draw international media coverage as the High Court considers whether to hear her final appeal.