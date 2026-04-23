Murakami Ties Rookie Record with Fifth Straight Homer

Chicago White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami homered for the fifth consecutive game, tying a Major League Baseball rookie record and hitting his 10th home run of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also tied a White Sox franchise record.

PHOENIX (AP) — Chicago White Sox rookie sensation Munetaka Murakami continued his historic power surge, etching his name into the Major League Baseball record books by homering in his fifth consecutive game.

The prodigious blast, a towering 451-foot shot to right-center field, came against the Arizona Diamondbacks and marked his 10th home run of the season. This incredible feat ties Murakami with a select group of rookies who have achieved the same milestone, solidifying his position as one of the most exciting young players in the league.

The impact of Murakami’s arrival in the MLB has been immediate and profound, injecting a new level of excitement into the White Sox lineup and captivating fans with his remarkable hitting prowess. His consistent ability to connect with the ball and send it soaring over the fence has quickly made him a fan favorite and a formidable opponent for opposing pitchers.

The White Sox, who have been searching for consistent offensive production, have undoubtedly found a key piece in Murakami, and his continued success is crucial to their aspirations for the season. White Sox manager Will Venable, understandably impressed with Murakami’s performance, admitted he was at a loss for words. He praised the young slugger’s ability to consistently find himself in favorable hitting positions, making sound swing decisions and maintaining excellent contact.

Venable highlighted the sheer power behind Murakami’s hits, noting that even his singles are struck with considerable force. The manager emphasized the incredible damage Murakami is capable of inflicting on opposing teams, describing his performance as truly impressive to witness. The rookie’s ability to adjust to the nuances of Major League pitching and consistently deliver results is a testament to his dedication, skill, and mental fortitude.

He isn’t simply hitting home runs; he’s hitting them with authority and consistency, a rare combination for a player in his first season. This level of performance is not only beneficial for the White Sox but also serves as a beacon of hope for the future of the franchise. The team is clearly excited about the potential that Murakami brings and is eager to see how he continues to develop and contribute to their success.

Murakami’s achievement places him among an elite group of 13 rookies in MLB history to have homered in five straight games, as reported by MLB.com. Furthermore, his power display tied a longstanding franchise record for the White Sox, previously held by A.J. Pierzynski (2012), Paul Konerko (2011), Carlos Lee (2003), Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Ron Kittle (1983), and Greg Luzinski (1983).

The two-run homer against Diamondbacks reliever Ryan Thompson in the seventh inning narrowed Arizona’s lead to 10-7, demonstrating Murakami’s ability to contribute in crucial moments. Currently, Murakami trails only Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, who has 11 home runs, in the league’s home run standings. Remarkably, Murakami’s 10 home runs in his first 24 career games represent the most by a Japanese-born player in MLB history, further cementing his place in baseball lore.

His success is not only a personal triumph but also a source of pride for Japanese baseball fans and a testament to the growing international influence within the sport. The White Sox are fortunate to have acquired such a talented and impactful player, and his continued success promises to be a thrilling spectacle for baseball enthusiasts worldwide





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