Multiple Wildfires Prompt Evacuations Near Merritt and Kamloops in British Columbia

A rapidly growing out-of-control wildfire, the Kullagh Creek fire, has led to evacuation orders and alerts near Kamloops and Merritt, BC. The fire, initially reported at 30 hectares, grew to over 130 hectares within hours, prompting a state of local emergency. Additional small fires occurred in West Kelowna and near Tulameen, with one suspicious blaze quickly contained.

A significant wildfire event unfolded in British Columbia 's interior on June 16, 2026, prompting evacuation orders and alerts near the communities of Merritt and Kamloops .

The primary incident, known as the Kullagh Creek wildfire, was first reported in the morning between the two cities along Highway 5A near Stump Lake. Initial estimates placed the blaze at 30 hectares, but it grew rapidly under prevailing conditions. By midday, the fire had expanded to 80 hectares, and subsequent updates reported it at 130 hectares, with later figures indicating it had reached 149 hectares.

The fire was described as out of control, burning in a region of forested and rural interfaces. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) responded by declaring a state of local emergency for Electoral Area J, also known as Copper Desert Country. An immediate evacuation order was issued at 2 p.m. for at least one property directly in the fire's path on Kullagh Lake Road, with residents told to leave without delay.

An evacuation alert, a preparatory warning, was also activated for approximately 30 additional properties across Electoral Areas J, L, and M, covering the northeast end of Stump Lake and Kullagh Lake Road west of Highway 5A. The TNRD emphasized that conditions could change quickly and urged residents to be ready. Emergency operations centres coordinated response efforts.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported a significant deployment to combat the fire, with resources including 55 to 71 firefighters, aerial tankers, and heavy ground equipment. The challenging fire behavior was attributed in part to high winds, which can drive rapid growth and complicate suppression activities. While the Kullagh Creek fire was the main focus, other smaller ignitions occurred elsewhere in the region on the same day.

In West Kelowna, a separate wildfire ignited in Kalamoir Park shortly after 10 a.m. It quickly grew to about 8 hectares, leading to an evacuation order for roughly 357 households. An additional alert covered 742 other addresses. Thanks to aggressive attack by BCWS crews and local fire departments from West Kelowna and Kelowna, that fire was contained before 5 p.m. No structures were lost and no injuries occurred.

Authorities indicated that this fire is being investigated as suspicious, suggesting possible human cause. Furthermore, an evacuation alert was issued for properties west of Tulameen on Lawless Creek Road and Tulameen River Road due to the Grasshopper Mountain wildfire, though details on its size were not provided in the main updates. The cluster of incidents underscored a heightened fire risk across the Southern Interior during mid-June, a period that can see dry conditions and gusty weather.

Officials reminded the public to stay informed through official channels and obey evacuation directives without hesitation, as they are based on immediate threat to life and property. The situation remained dynamic, with the TNRD and BCWS promising further updates as the response progressed





TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wildfire Evacuation British Columbia Kamloops Merritt Kullagh Creek BC Wildfire Service Thompson-Nicola Regional District State Of Emergency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Wildfires Erupt on Vancouver Island Amid Dry Weather SurgeTwo new wildfires were discovered on Vancouver Island amid a return of warm, dry conditions, with one fire held within its perimeter and the other under control. The fires add to 15 active blazes across British Columbia, underscoring the province's heightened wildfire risk as summer approaches.

Read more »

Here’s the status on wildfires near La Ronge and Denare BeachThe Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says it’s currently managing multiple fires in the La Ronge and Denare Beach protection areas, all ignited by lightning strikes.

Read more »

Fatal wrong-way collision closes Coquihalla Highway northbound near MerrittA fatal collision on the Coquihalla Highway northbound between Hope and Merritt occurred when a car travelling the wrong way at high speed struck a transport van. The highway was closed for approximately nine hours. The van occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP and other agencies investigated, and the road reopened Monday afternoon.

Read more »

Wildfire Near Kamloops, Fatal Brawl, and Drowning Incident Among Top News StoriesA summary of major news including an out-of-control wildfire in British Columbia, a fatal brawl in North York, a suspected drowning in Medicine Hat, political developments, sports updates, an earthquake in Indonesia, and various consumer features.

Read more »