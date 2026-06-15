Multiple Vehicle Collision in Pickering, Rare Book Up for Auction, and More

A multi-vehicle collision in Pickering has left three people in the hospital, while a rare first edition of 'Wuthering Heights' is up for auction. Additionally, a study highlights the impact of an aging population on the workforce and economy, and an endangered whale may need rescue after entanglement.

Three people have been taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision near Valley Farm and Kingston roads in Pickering on June 15. A rare first edition of ' Wuthering Heights ' complete with spelling mistakes is up for auction.

The book, which is a rare find, is expected to attract bidders who are willing to pay a premium for the unique item. Caroline Harvey finds balance between life, hockey as projected No. 1 pick in PWHL Draft. German working-age population to shrink dramatically: study. The study highlights the impact of aging population on the workforce and the economy.

Endangered whale recently seen off Cape Cod may need rescue after entanglement. Humans prefer to walk counter-clockwise, scientists find - but no one knows why. Bell cutting nearly 700 jobs amid ongoing 'organizational changes,' Bell Media not impacted. California Gov.

Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wife. Canada is asking some who received citizenship to surrender their certificates. Here's why. A timeline of the Misha Pavelick murder investigation and trial.

'Calm, steady voice' on 911 line remembered after sudden death of Sudbury dispatcher. How to handle caterpillar population explosion in your yard





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Multi-Vehicle Collision Pickering Rare Book Auction Wuthering Heights Aging Population

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