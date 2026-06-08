Multiple Stabbings at New York's Penn Station, Suspect in Custody

A series of stabbings occurred at New York's Penn Station on Sunday evening, leaving five people injured. The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Five people were injured in a series of stabbings at New York's Penn Station on Sunday evening. Paramedics responded around 7 p.m. and found one victim with a serious injury, two with moderate injuries, and the rest with minor injuries.

The victims were all transported to Bellevue Hospital. The suspect was taken into custody without further details provided. The stabbings occurred in one of the city's busiest transit hubs on the eve of President Donald Trump's planned attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which sits directly above Penn Station.

The presidential visit has already prompted heightened security measures around the arena and surrounding blocks, with the Secret Service, New York Police Department and other agencies expected to have a substantial presence for the nationally televised event. The violence unfolded in an area where millions of commuters, tourists and sports fans pass through each year. Penn Station is expected to be particularly crowded ahead of the first NBA Finals game at the venue since 1999.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the area, especially with the increased security presence for the presidential visit. Authorities have not indicated whether the stabbing incident would affect security plans for Monday night's game. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released





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New York's Penn Station Multiple Stabbings Suspect In Custody NBA Finals President Donald Trump

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