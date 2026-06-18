Multiple NHL Teams Exploring Trade for Sabres Defenseman Bowen Byram

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram is drawing trade interest from several NHL teams as his contract nears its final year and his agent is known for guiding clients to free agency. Byram, 25, posted strong offensive numbers last season and during the playoffs. The Sabres, coming off a historic playoff run, face cap decisions and several pending free agents, making Byram a potential trade chip.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that multiple NHL teams are exploring a potential trade with the Buffalo Sabres for the 25-year-old defenseman Bowen Byram .

Dreger notes that Byram's agent, Darren Ferris, has a track record of guiding his clients toward unrestricted free agency, which is pushing Buffalo to consider a trade while Byram still has one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $6.25 million. In the most recent season, Byram contributed offensively with 11 goals and 42 points over 82 regular-season games, and he added four goals and seven points in the Sabres' 13 playoff contests.

Originally selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram has accumulated 44 goals and 152 points across 328 career games between the Sabres and Avalanche. The Sabres are entering the off-season after breaking a 14-year playoff drought this spring, though their run ended in a Game 7 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the second round.

The team is expected to undergo significant changes, with Byram potentially being moved along with pending unrestricted free agent Alex Tuch, who has not yet agreed to an extension. Buffalo projects to have approximately $11.95 million in salary cap space for the off-season and currently has 22 players under contract for next season, according to PuckPedia.

Other players in similar situations include trade-deadline acquisitions Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley, who are also pending UFAs, as well as restricted free agents Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson who require new contracts. A trade of Byram would mark a notable shift for the Sabres, who have built a promising young core but now face financial and roster decisions. Byram's offensive capabilities and playoff experience make him an attractive asset for teams seeking a top-four defenseman.

The involvement of agent Darren Ferris, known for steering clients to free agency, adds urgency for Buffalo to act before Byram's contract expires next summer. The Sabres' cap situation and the number of players needing new deals suggest that moving Byram could provide both financial relief and future assets. This off-season will be critical in shaping the roster as general manager Kevyn Adams balances continuity with the need to adapt after a successful but costly playoff run





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Bowen Byram Buffalo Sabres NHL Trade Darren Dreger Darren Ferris Unrestricted Free Agency Salary Cap Playoffs Colorado Avalanche Defenseman Trade Alex Tuch Peyton Krebs Zach Benson Luke Schenn Logan Stanley

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