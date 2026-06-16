Multiple News Stories: Weather, Education, Politics, Entertainment, and Shopping Trends

Multiple news stories cover a range of topics including weather, education, politics, entertainment, and shopping trends. Widespread and severe thunderstorms are expected in central and southern Alberta, while the London Catholic school board is facing criticism over proposed cuts to education staff. Multiple arrests have been made as the FBI disrupted planned attacks targeting a White House UFC show. The G7 summit is underway, with Canada's Prime Minister meeting with world leaders. The country's new surveillance pricing rules are unlikely to take effect before 2028. In the world of entertainment, the White House lawn has been transformed into an Octagon for a birthday bash in honour of Donald Trump's 80th birthday. A 6.7-magnitude earthquake has struck part of Indonesia, causing damage and injuries. A Canadian shampoo and conditioner has been praised for its positive impact on scalp and hair health. A smart laundry basket has also been put to the test, and several budget-friendly beauty products have been identified as dupes of more expensive items.

Widespread and severe thunderstorms are expected across central and southern Alberta, while in New Brunswick, the licensing commission has revoked the licence of a solar panel company due to undelivered installations.

In other news, the London Catholic school board is facing criticism over proposed cuts to education staff. Multiple arrests have been made as the FBI disrupted planned attacks targeting a White House UFC show. The G7 summit is underway, with Canada's Prime Minister meeting with world leaders. The country's new surveillance pricing rules are unlikely to take effect before 2028.

In the world of entertainment, the White House lawn has been transformed into an Octagon for a birthday bash in honour of Donald Trump's 80th birthday. The popular TV show 'Hockey Night in Canada' will not be returning to the CBC when the new Rogers deal with the NHL begins. A 6.7-magnitude earthquake has struck part of Indonesia, causing damage and injuries.

Meanwhile, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner has been praised for its positive impact on scalp and hair health. A smart laundry basket has also been put to the test, and several budget-friendly beauty products have been identified as dupes of more expensive items. Shoppers are also taking advantage of last-minute beauty discounts before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends





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