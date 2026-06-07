Multiple News Stories: Walk With Israel, Energy Drink Ban, and More

A collection of news stories covering a range of topics, including politics, entertainment, shopping trends, and self-care.

A heavy police presence is on site as tens of thousands participate in Toronto's annual Walk With Israel on Sunday. The event is a show of solidarity with Israel and draws large crowds every year.

In other news, Quebec's energy drink ban for under-16-year-olds could become law this week. The proposed legislation aims to protect young people from the potential health risks associated with energy drink consumption. The ban has been met with mixed reactions, with some arguing that it is necessary to prevent harm to children, while others claim that it is an overreach of government authority.

Meanwhile, in London, Ont. , a vigil is being held to honour the Afzaal family, five years after a fatal attack on them. The event is a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and support for marginalized communities. In economic news, Canada is facing a recession, and experts are weighing in on the implications.

A volatile week of economic data has left many wondering what the future holds for the country's economy. In sports, a look back at the U20 World Cup ruckus in Toronto in 2007 is a reminder of the passion and intensity of the game. The event was marked by fistfights and other incidents, but it also showed the dedication and commitment of young players.

In self-care news, a recent article highlights the importance of taking breaks from technology and reading a book instead. The article suggests that this simple act can have a profound impact on mental health and well-being. In other news, SaskTel is recognizing the achievements of Indigenous youth through the SaskTel Indigenous Youth Awards. The awards aim to promote and support the contributions of Indigenous youth in their communities.

In environmental news, Saskatchewan is stocking lakes with millions of walleye each year, but only a small percentage of them actually survive. The practice is raising concerns about the impact on local ecosystems and the effectiveness of conservation efforts. In shopping trends, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner has been praised for its ability to improve scalp and hair health. The product has been recommended by several beauty experts and has gained a loyal following among consumers.

In addition, a smart laundry basket has been hailed as a solution to household arguments. The product uses technology to keep track of dirty laundry and prevent arguments about whose turn it is to do the washing. Budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items are also gaining popularity. The products offer high-quality ingredients at a lower price point, making them an attractive option for consumers on a budget.

Finally, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is approaching, and shoppers are looking for last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of. The sale offers significant savings on a range of beauty products, making it an ideal time to stock up on essentials. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News and may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.





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Walk With Israel Energy Drink Ban Afzaal Family Recession U20 World Cup Self-Care Indigenous Youth Conservation Shopping Trends Beauty Products Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale

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