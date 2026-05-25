Multiple News Stories: Politics, Health, Crime, Environment, and Sports

A collection of news stories from various categories, including politics, health, crime, environment, and sports.

Michael Kerzner, Ontario's Solicitor General, attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's parliamentary secretary, Brendan Hanley, has called Alberta separation referendum a 'dangerous bluff', comparing it to Brexit.

Meanwhile, Canadian Dental Care Plan members must renew their membership by June 1, and there are certain things they need to know. In other news, a Hearst woman has been convicted of animal welfare offences, while 17 suspects have been linked to a string of violent extortion incidents targeting South Asian businesses. The Liberal climate caucus is set to meet amid concerns of environmental backsliding, according to sources. Flight diversions are common, but one recent case raised eyebrows.

An Air Canada crew received praise from singer Katy Perry after responding to an onboard medical emergency. Michael Phelps, the Olympic swimmer, has spoken about finding purpose beyond the pool, saying that winning gold is 'way less important than having a chance to save a life'. In the world of sports, Kyle Busch's sudden death turned the Coca-Cola 600 into a memorial service, with 95,000 guests in attendance. His protégé went on to win the race.

Scientists have discovered a new deep-sea octopus, describing it as 'tiny' and 'blue'. The Pope has called for robust regulation of AI in a manifesto that ponders the future of humanity. For those looking to shop, there are several advent calendars available in Canada, and a Canadian shampoo and conditioner has been praised for its benefits to scalp and hair health.

A smart laundry basket has also been praised for solving household arguments, while several budget-friendly beauty products have been identified as dupes of more expensive items. Finally, there are several last-minute beauty discounts available before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends





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