A collection of news stories from around the world, including the appeal of Ontario Liberal candidate nomination, the FIFA World Cup trophy in Ottawa, a B.C. First Nation speaking out against a fake letter, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's promise not to hold a later separation referendum, oil prices falling on hopes for an Iran deal, a hepatitis A outbreak in rural Manitoba, the Mandalorian and Grogu topping the box office charts, the Indianapolis 500's dramatic finish, the popularity of padel, a stowaway red fox recovering from heartworm, and the use of artificial intelligence to fly airplanes.

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is seen as renovations at Centre Block continue, in Ottawa, on Friday, May 22, 2026. The appeal of Ontario Liberal candidate nomination in Scarborough Southwest has been dismissed, with Ahsanul Hafiz declared the true winner.

This news comes as the FIFA World Cup trophy makes its way to Ottawa, where it will be displayed to the public. Meanwhile, in other news, a B.C.

First Nation is speaking out against a fake letter being distributed to property owners, claiming that it is an attempt to intimidate and deceive. In a separate development, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has promised not to hold a later separation referendum if the remain side wins the October vote. The promise is seen as a major concession by the Premier, who has been a vocal supporter of Alberta's independence.

Oil prices have also fallen over 5 per cent on hopes for an Iran deal, which could have significant implications for the global economy. In addition, a hepatitis A outbreak is being reported in rural Manitoba, with the disease being described as highly contagious. The outbreak has raised concerns about the spread of the disease and the need for increased public health measures.

In entertainment news, the Mandalorian and Grogu have topped the box office charts, while Obsession has grown in its second weekend. The Indianapolis 500 has also seen a dramatic finish, with Felix Rosenqvist crossing the line first after a late pass on David Malukas. The popularity of padel, a sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, is also being discussed, with many wondering why it has become so popular.

In other sports news, a stowaway red fox named Basil has recovered from heartworm and completed its quarantine in the U.S. The use of artificial intelligence to fly airplanes is also being explored, with aviation starting to embrace the technology. Finally, a number of advent calendars for 2025 have been reviewed and recommended, with several options available for purchase in Canada





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Ontario Liberal Candidate Nomination FIFA World Cup B.C. First Nation Alberta Premier Oil Prices Hepatitis A Outbreak Mandalorian And Grogu Indianapolis 500 Padel Stowaway Red Fox AI In Aviation Advent Calendars

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