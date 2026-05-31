Multiple News Stories: Literacy Fundraiser, Assault, Meteor, Ukraine Conflict, and More

A collection of news stories covering various topics, including a literacy fundraiser, a violent assault, a meteor sighting, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and more.

A literacy fundraiser was held Saturday at Sage Mustang North where children who struggle to read got to read to horses. In a separate incident, a victim was assaulted in Toronto's west end, sustaining large cuts during the attack, according to police.

Meanwhile, two men were found guilty in a random roadside shooting near Calgary. A meteor over Massachusetts caused reports of explosions and sightings from Delaware to Montreal. A New Brunswick man's quest to bring his son's remains home from Ukraine's front lines has been ongoing, with the man stating he would have ripped up his son's passport if he had the chance. The family of Hailey Dugay, who was convicted of murder, returned to court after their conviction was overturned.

A transport vehicle that should not have been on the road caused a crash in North Bay. Ukraine has hit Russian energy targets and denied striking a Kremlin-occupied nuclear plant. Scrapping the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) would be 'phenomenally disruptive,' according to Hillman, who discussed the future of the deal. The Screen Awards night was led by 'Heated Rivalry,' which had 13 trophies.

In a separate news story, humpback whales set a new distance record. A violent volcanic eruption may have revealed a new weapon to tackle a potent planet-heating gas





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Literacy Fundraiser Assault In Toronto Meteor Over Massachusetts Ukraine Conflict CUSMA Deal

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