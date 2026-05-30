A major hailstorm hit Calgary, Alta., causing damage to homes and flooding streets. Steelworkers in Sudbury and Port Colborne have ratified a 5-year deal with Vale. Immigration lawyers are sounding the alarm over a massive Federal Court backlog. Rescuers have freed four men trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, but two others are still missing. The Canadian government is under increasing pressure to demonstrate how its policy changes are affecting emissions.

A major hailstorm hit Calgary, Alta. , on Saturday, causing significant damage to homes and flooding streets. The storm has left residents with a daunting task of cleaning up the aftermath.

In other news, a 14-foot Indigenous art piece and a lakefront restaurant are the highlights of the grand re-opening of Hawrelak Park. Steelworkers in Sudbury and Port Colborne have ratified a 5-year deal with Vale. Immigration lawyers are sounding the alarm over a massive Federal Court backlog, citing automation as one of the contributing factors.

Meanwhile, rescuers have freed four men trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, but two others are still missing. The Canadian government is under increasing pressure to demonstrate how its policy changes are affecting emissions. In a separate development, Dutch health officials have cleared a ship to sail again after it was quarantined due to a hantavirus outbreak. Oscar-winning film editor Marcia Lucas has passed away at the age of 80.

Humpback whales have set a new distance record, swimming over 13,000 miles in a single migration. Scientists believe a violent volcanic eruption may have revealed a new method to combat a potent planet-heating gas. In a related story, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo has been credited with transforming users' scalp and hair health. A smart laundry basket has also been touted as a solution to a common household argument.

Beauty enthusiasts are taking advantage of last-minute discounts on dupes of expensive beauty products before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale ends. Rescuers in Laos are working to free two men still trapped in a flooded cave. The Canadian government is under scrutiny over its emissions policy changes





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hailstorm In Calgary Steelworkers Ratify Deal With Vale Immigration Backlog Rescues In Laos Emissions Policy Changes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calgary police body cams to translate dozens of languages using AIStarting next week, Calgary police will use AI technology in body cameras that can translate conversations from more than 60 languages in real time. The Calgary Police Service will be the first force in Canada to fully deploy it, according to the police commission chair.

Read more »

Rescue Workers Successfully Evacuate Four Villagers Trapped in Flooded Cave in LaosRescue workers in Laos have safely evacuated four remaining villagers trapped in a flooded cave for 10 days, a day after another one was successfully extracted.

Read more »

Rescuers free 4 men trapped in flooded cave in Laos , search for 2 still missingRescuers in Laos said Saturday they have safely evacuated four villagers trapped in a flooded cave for 10 days. One person was safely released a day earlier.

Read more »

Steelworkers Local 6500 ratifies five-year deal with Vale SudburyThe union says members backed a five-year agreement by more than three-quarters of those voting

Read more »