A CF-18 jet fighter is seen at CFB Bagotville, in Saguenay, Que., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Delays of up to 25 minutes possible on Line 1 on Monday as TTC wraps up work ahead of World Cup. 9.3 years of capacity available at Ottawa's landfill as residents throw out less waste.

A CF-18 jet fighter is seen at CFB Bagotville, in Saguenay , Que . , Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Delays of up to 25 minutes possible on Line 1 on Monday as TTC wraps up work ahead of World Cup . 9.3 years of capacity available at Ottawa 's landfill as residents throw out less waste.

Alberta nominees up for big hardware at Western Canadian Music Awards. This U.K. family spent $10K on a trip to Toronto for the World Cup with no ticket to the games. PM Carney travelling to Ireland and France for G7 summit. Louise Arbour becomes Canada's new governor general.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner throw a big Italian wedding. FIFA World Cup group-stage games to keep your eyes peeled for. Need to recharge your brain? Stop swiping and turn a page.

Tropical Storm Boris forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the National Hurricane Center says. Residents in Ottawa can breathe a sigh of relief as the city's landfill has seen a significant decrease in waste, with 9.3 years of capacity available. The decrease in waste is attributed to residents throwing out less waste. The city's landfill is expected to last for several years, given the current rate of waste disposal.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is set to complete work ahead of the World Cup, with delays of up to 25 minutes possible on Line 1 on Monday. The TTC has been working to upgrade the subway system in preparation for the World Cup. The Alberta nominees for the Western Canadian Music Awards have been announced, with several artists up for big hardware. The awards ceremony is set to take place in the coming weeks.

A U.K. family has made headlines for spending $10,000 on a trip to Toronto for the World Cup, despite not having any tickets to the games. The family reportedly spent the money on accommodations and other expenses. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Carney, is set to travel to Ireland and France for the G7 summit. The summit is expected to discuss several key issues, including climate change and economic growth.

Louise Arbour has been appointed as Canada's new governor general, replacing Julie Payette. Arbour is a well-known lawyer and human rights advocate. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have thrown a big Italian wedding, with the couple exchanging vows in a beautiful ceremony. The couple has been together for several years and has been planning their wedding for some time.

The FIFA World Cup group-stage games are set to take place in the coming days, with several exciting matches on the schedule. Fans are advised to keep their eyes peeled for the games, which are expected to be closely contested. For those looking to recharge their brain, a new study suggests that stopping swiping on social media and picking up a book can be beneficial. The study found that reading can help to improve cognitive function and reduce stress.

Tropical Storm Boris has formed off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CF-18 Jet Fighter CFB Bagotville Saguenay Que TTC World Cup Ottawa Landfill Alberta Western Canadian Music Awards U.K. Family Toronto G7 Summit Louise Arbour Governor General Dua Lipa Callum Turner Italian Wedding FIFA World Cup Tropical Storm Boris National Hurricane Center

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