A collection of news stories covering various topics, including a espionage trial, airport expansion, trade rep offices, screwworm pest, and the World Cup.

Yuesheng Wang, a Chinese national, has arrived at the Longueuil courthouse in Quebec for his espionage trial . This development comes as the province of Saskatchewan has announced that the new French school design in Saskatoon is one-third complete.

Meanwhile, a report has highlighted the potential impact of the Billy Bishop airport expansion on thousands of homes along the waterfront. In other news, the offices of the provincial trade representatives in Washington have been found to have unusual items, including oil sands, bisons, and Tic Tacs.

Additionally, SpaceX has been denied a fast index entry by the S&P 500. The U.S. has confirmed a case of the screwworm pest, and there are concerns that it may have spread to Canada. The Canadian national soccer team has named Maxime Crepeau as its starting goalkeeper for the World Cup. A buffalo with golden locks has become a sensation at a zoo in Bangladesh, where it has been named 'Donald Trump'.

The shopping trends team at CTV News has been promoting various beauty products, including a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that has improved scalp and hair health, a smart laundry basket that has solved household arguments, and budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items





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Espionage Trial Airport Expansion Trade Rep Offices Screwworm Pest World Cup

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