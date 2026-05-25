Multiple News Stories: Bear, Parliament, Oysters, Dental Care, Air Canada, Padel, AI, Advent Calendars, Beauty Discounts

A collection of news stories from various categories, including a baby bear tranquilized in downtown Canmore, the completion of Enoch Cree Nation health projects, the return of Members of Parliament for the final sitting days before the summer break, and more.

Baby bear tranquilized in downtown Canmore following altercation with mother elk. Enoch Cree Nation health projects near completion. In the Canadian Parliament , Members of Parliament have returned for the final sitting days before the summer break.

Meanwhile, P.E. I. oyster growers are considering quitting their farms due to devastating diseases. The Canadian Dental Care Plan requires its members to renew by June 1, and a reminder of the key points has been issued. In a medical emergency on an Air Canada flight, the crew received praise from Katy Perry.

The Coca-Cola 600 was turned into a memorial service for Kyle Busch, who passed away suddenly, and his protégé went on to win the race. The sport of padel is experiencing a surge in popularity worldwide. A stowaway red fox named Basil has recovered from heartworm and completed quarantine in the U.S. AI is being used to learn how to fly airplanes, and the aviation industry is embracing this technology.

For those looking for a unique gift, several advent calendars for 2025 have been listed, and a Canadian shampoo and conditioner have been tested with positive results. A smart laundry basket has been tried and found to be effective in resolving household arguments. Several budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items have been identified, and a list of last-minute beauty discounts has been compiled before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale ends





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Baby Bear Parliament Oysters Dental Care Air Canada Padel AI Advent Calendars Beauty Discounts

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