Multiple News Items

This news text covers a range of topics, including police news, climate news, news about a school board decision, local government news, entertainment news, and sports news.

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. The Canadian Press/David LipnowskiHeat warning in effect for Toronto, humidity will make it feel like 35Stay Free Alberta files appeal of Court of King’s Bench decision striking down separation petitionMosaic launches 2030 action plan to create more jobs for Indigenous peopleOntario hunters have licences suspended, pay $15K after trespassing, illegally killing cow moose‘A lot of interest’: Could Indwell bid to convert another former school into housing in St. Thomas?

Fire burns down gold-rush era hotel in the Yukon This school board is cutting outdoor education programs. Here’s what students will miss out on, according to 1 educator.

Ella Langley dominates the ACM Awards and Cody Johnson wins entertainer of the yearThe NBA conference finals start with Spurs-Thunder on MondayToronto, one of the most diverse cities in the world, will host 6 World Cup games: 5 things to know‘It’s not supposed to look like you’re going to dive in’: Historians criticize Trump’s Reflecting Pool makeover as group suesHawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the marketSteven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon. And he wants to talk about i





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Winnipeg Police Service Toronto Weather Indwell Amateur Entertainment Awards Nba Conference Finals Gold-Rush Hotel Yukon

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