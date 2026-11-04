Bus crash in northern B.C. injures about 20; Highway 39 open to single-lane traffic

About 20 people were injured after a shuttle bus carrying data centre workers crashed into a ditch on Highway 39 south of Mackenzie, B.C. One person was flown from the scene in serious condition, and the highway has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

About 20 people were injured after a shuttle bus crash on Highway 39 south of Mackenzie, B.C. , police have confirmed. The bus crashed into a ditch shortly after 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, about four kilometres south of Mill Road.

Injury Conditions After Bus Crash

B.C. Emergency Health Services said one person was flown directly from the scene to hospital in serious condition. Six people were taken by ambulance to hospital, then transferred by air ambulance to another care facility. Two of those six were in serious condition, while four were in serious but stable condition.

Also read Bus Crash Triggers Code Orange Mass Casualty Event at Mackenzie Hospital

Another 13 people in stable condition were taken to hospital by bus, accompanied by advanced care paramedics. BCEHS deployed six ground ambulances with primary and advanced care paramedics, and six air ambulances with critical care paramedics and primary care flight paramedics. The B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol said about 20 people and the driver were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

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B.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin said in a media release: This was a chaotic scene, and police will need time to sort out many of the details. No one has been arrested, and the cause of the crash remains unclear.

Nothing has been ruled out. Police are appealing for anyone with dash camera video of the bus or who witnessed events leading up to the crash to contact them. The B.C. Coroners Service told CBC News it was not called to the scene.

Iren Data Centre Bus Involved

Australian tech company Iren said a bus chartered by one of its contractors was involved in the crash. The bus was carrying workers associated with a data centre in Mackenzie. Matt Epting, a spokesperson for the company, said: Our immediate concern is for everyone on board and their families, and we are supporting the response however we can. We are in close contact with the contractor, emergency responders and the RCMP as they work to establish what happened.

The safety of site personnel and community members remains our top priority, both on and off site. Iren operates three data centres in B.C. in Mackenzie, Prince George and Canal Flats in the East Kootenay. The company originally built them as bitcoin mining operations, but recently began transitioning its hardware to act as AI servers. It began upgrading the Mackenzie facility, which sits on a 4.5-hectare site, late last year.

Hospitals Declare Code Orange

In December, Iren said it employed 60 people full time between the Prince George and Mackenzie facilities, but that it was planning to triple its workforce. Northern Health initially declared a code orange at Mackenzie and District Hospital, which has five emergency beds, and at University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George. In a Facebook post, Northern Health later said the code orange at Mackenzie and District Hospital has ended and the facility's emergency department has resumed normal operations.

When asked about whether the code orange had also been called down at University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George, Northern Health told CBC News it would send out an update when the Code Orange is lifted. Health officials asked area residents to avoid the Mackenzie and District Hospital emergency department for all but life-threatening emergency needs. Similar advice was issued for Prince George hospitals earlier in the day.

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Highway 39 Traffic Updates

DriveBC says Highway 39 is now open to single-lane alternating traffic, but warned drivers they should expect delays. Officials had closed the highway to traffic about four kilometres south of Mill Road earlier to allow ground and air ambulances to take crash victims to hospital.

While DriveBC says there are no approved detours available as of 1:30 p.m. PT, Kiel Giddens, MLA-elect for the riding of Prince George-Mackenzie, said in a Facebook post there is a detour available via the Causeway and Mill Road. Giddens said he is wishing everyone involved strength and a safe recovery. He encouraged drivers to check DriveBC for updates and to give first responders space for their work.

Mackenzie RCMP said the bus left the roadway sometime Wednesday morning and several ambulances, including an air ambulance, were called. Police have not said exactly how many people were hurt, but said serious injuries had been reported. The highway was expected to remain closed south of Mackenzie for several hours while emergency personnel provided medical care and investigators examined the scene. RCMP Cpl.

Brett Urano said: We ask the public to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel the space they need to safely respond to this incident. In a post to parents, Mackenzie Secondary School said the incident does not involve their school buses and that their students are safe. The post said one school bus had been dispatched to the area to provide support and assistance but is not involved in the incident.

Mackenzie is a small community located about 160 kilometres north of Prince George as the crow flies. The crash prompted a large emergency response from across the region, with multiple ground and air ambulances dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released the names or conditions of the individuals involved. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and are asking any witnesses or people with dash camera video to come forward.