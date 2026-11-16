The CFIA has issued recalls and a food safety warning for brown rice, organic turmeric powder, and white IPA beer in Canada.

Some food and beverage products are being recalled in Canada due to food safety concerns for issues such as the presence of insects and metal pieces.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recently posted recalls and a food safety warning on its website for the following products. Producers brand brown rice Tree of Life Canada is recalling its Producers brand brown rice because of the presence of insects, according to the CFIA advisory. Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product, the CFIA warned.

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The affected products are 22.6 kg packages of brown rice with the Universal Product Codes (UPC) 0 72806 00225 0, and the following codes: 11/09/26, 13326PRM 11/10/26, 13426PRM 12/12/26, 16626PRM 12/14/26, 16826PRM. The product was sold to hotels, restaurants and institutions in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec. The CFIA designated it a Class 3 recall.

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Low Risk Recall For Brown Rice

This type of recall means there is a low risk that consuming the food may result in any undesirable health problems, or it includes food that do not pose a health risk, but that do not comply with legislation. Cold Grind organic turmeric powder The federal agency issued a food safety warning for the Cold Grind brand of organic turmeric powder.

It said the product may be unsafe due to the non-permitted colour Sudan I. Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute affected products, the CFIA said in a notice online. The warning is for all 50 g packages with the UPC 6 28110 34220 1. Those who believe they got sick from consuming the product are advised to contact their health-care provider. The CFIA said its test results sparked the warning, adding that no illnesses were reported.

Sudan I Warning For Turmeric

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of this or other products, the advisory said. Archibald's Nuit Blanche White IPA beer The Archibald brand Nuit Blanche White IPA is being recalled due to the presence of metal pieces. Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products, according to the CFIA notice.

The following are the affected beer products sold in Quebec: 473 ml pack with UPC 8 76976 00075 3 and all codes starting with J28Q61; 4 x 473 ml with UPC 8 76976 00078 4, with codes starting with J28Q61. Quebec-based Archibald Inc. issued the Class 3 recall. Food safety concerns spark warning, recalls in Canada Among other products recently recalled include the popular beers Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Blue Moon due to the presence of metal pieces.

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Metal Pieces Found In Beer

The recall covers several alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers made by parent company Molson Canada 2005. With files from CTV News' Daniel Otis