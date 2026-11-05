Bomb Threats Divert Over a Dozen Flights Across Europe, No Injuries

More than a dozen flights across Europe were targeted by bomb threats, forcing emergency landings and diversions. Inspections found no hazardous materials, and no injuries were reported.

More than a dozen flights across Europe were confirmed to have been targeted with bomb threats, prompting emergency landings and diversions in multiple countries. Inspections so far have not turned up any hazardous or suspicious materials, and no injuries have been reported.

Czech police said searches of four planes that landed in Prague after being targeted by bomb threats were clear. They did not give details on where those flights originated. A flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military air base in western France because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister's office said. The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy.

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All 151 passengers and six crew members were safe, and military bomb disposal teams examined the plane. The prime minister's office said it was following the situation in real time. A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels landed at its destination, where inspections found no hazardous or suspicious items, the airline said. A Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest landed safely in Bucharest following a bomb threat, airport spokesman Teo Postelnicu said.

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Finnair Flight Escorted By Fighter Jets

A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome landed safely at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport at around 9:30 a.m., escorted by Italian air force fighter jets, according to an airport official with knowledge of the situation. An emailed bomb threat had been received, and security clearance procedures by police bomb disposal experts were completed, with no explosives found, the official said.

A flight to Warsaw landed in Vienna following a mail to Polish authorities containing an abstract threat, said Stefan Loidl, a police spokesperson in Lower Austria province. Nothing was found and the plane continued to Warsaw. He said there was also an abstract threat to Vienna Airport concerning four other flights, which he declined to identify, but operations were not disrupted.

Polish authorities checked a LOT flight that was about to depart from Warsaw to Paris on Thursday morning after a threat was reported at Warsaw's Chopin Airport, said airport spokesman Piotr Rudzki. No threat was ultimately identified. One runway at Chopin airport was temporarily closed while authorities carried out standard security procedures. Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board.

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Ryanair Flights Diverted To Sofia

Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters. The third Sofia-bound flight, from London's Stansted Airport to Sofia, had been diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.

Finnair said that Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing out of the ordinary was found on the plane after it landed normally in the Italian capital, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported. Several flights across Europe received hoax bomb threats earlier this week that prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said. The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair.

Hoax Threats Linked To Hybrid Risks

The hoax threats came after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air. No one was injured. Such threats are not a new phenomenon but come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of disruption, like attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps. Authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.