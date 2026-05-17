Multimedia News Update

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St. Malachy’s Memorial High School students Xixiang Ge, Rhailyn Pyke, and Melody Ovuakporoyecha pose for a photo at a presentation of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow prize in Mississauga, Ont.

Alberta teachers gather in Calgary for weekend meetings to talk budget, classroom safety, and policy. Commuters flock to the new West Island REM branch ahead of its opening. An air guitarist rocks the Area 506 stage in Saint John. A Scottish martial arts instructor introduces the annual Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival in Regina.

A cruise passenger in B.C. has tested positive for hantavirus, a top doctor says. A gas tip could save you hundreds of dollars a year. Confusion around postgraduate work permit language results in rejections. China plans to buy 200 Boeing jets, fewer than expected.

Connor Brown scores the winning goal as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at the hockey world championship. Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend? Vassy Kapelos reflects on her journey from acceptance to shared humanity with the Artemis II astronauts





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St. Malachy’S Memorial High School Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Prize Alberta Teachers Calgary Budget Classroom Safety Policy West Island REM Branch Air Guitarist Scottish Martial Arts Highland Gathering Celtic Festival Regina Cruise Passenger Hantavirus Connor Brown Hockey World Championship Victoria Day Weekend Vassy Kapelos Artemis II Astronauts Acceptance Shared Humanity

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