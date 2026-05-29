Multi-Million Dollar Estate in Mississauga's Lorne Park Estates

A $12 million estate in Mississauga's Lorne Park Estates features a private driving range, close-up views of Lake Ontario, and a state-of-the-art home theatre.

This $12 million estate features a private driving range, close-up views of Lake Ontario, a state-of-the-art home theatre, a boathouse all nestled within one of Mississauga 's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Located in Mississauga near Lakeshore Road West and Whittier Crescent, it was placed back on the market in April and comes with a $11,999,850 price tag. The property sits on 8422 square feet, and has parking for 10 vehicles, and is found in a Mississauga's Lorne Park Estates neighbourhood. It features many amenities, including a rooftop driving range.

Phillip Rouse, the listed salesperson for the home, said Lorne Park Estates is considered to be Mississauga's nicest community and is a private community next to Lake Ontario. The home's property taxes will cost the next buyer more than $59,000 per year, according to Realtor.ca. The kitchen is described as a French Country-Inspired Chef's Kitchen and is equipped with high-end appliances. A private den, complete with a wet bar and one of four wood-burning fireplaces in the home.

The home's primary suite, which is accompanied by a spa-like five piece ensuite, custom dressing room and direct access to the lakeside terrace. The backyard includes a very tranquil english style garden accompanied by a flowing waterfall connected to the pool. Being on water, having that space, having that land is an entire different feeling, said Rouse when discussing the homes proximity to Lake Ontario.

The latest data from the Toronto Region Real Estate Board suggests that 1,003 luxury homes - defined as properties with a price tag of more than $2M - have sold so far in 2026. The homes recreational area, billiards area, fitness studio, and a guest suite can be found in the lower level. A wine cellar, wine tasting area, and a serene and inspiring workspace can also be found in the lower level.

The home theatre is a state-of-the-art home theatre that can be found in the basement. The latest data from the Toronto Region Real Estate Board suggests that 1,003 luxury homes - defined as properties with a price tag of more than $2M - have sold so far in 2026





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