Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin will testify before Congress on Wednesday amid questions about a nationwide flight ground stop, a string of cyber and technology failures, and his decision to fly to a college football game while travelers were stranded.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is set to appear Wednesday at a congressional hearing about threats facing the country. The hearing comes as questions swirl over cyber infrastructure, the future of immigration enforcement and his decision to fly to the LSU-Texas college football game while travelers across the U.S. were still stuck at airports.

The session is expected to draw scrutiny of top administration officials over national security threats, and it follows a series of cyber and technology problems that have left Americans rattled. Two others expected to face questioning are FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia and the Trump administration's national intelligence director, Jay Clayton. Mullin is likely to be asked about the ground stop and cyber threats.

Also read Mullin Defends Government Plane Flight to LSU-Texas Game After FAA Ground Stop

Cyber Infrastructure and Air Traffic Grounding

His department includes the agency tasked with protecting the country's cyber infrastructure, and he was front and center in the Republican administration's response to the grounding of all aircraft last week. During a news conference Friday with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the White House, he pushed for more funding for the aging air traffic control system while also assuring the public that the government was not seeing any signs of a deliberate cyberattack.

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The disruption was linked to newly installed routers that caused the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications system to be flooded with data, forcing the agency to ground all flights while it addressed the issue. But there also has been a string of other technology issues across other government agencies and private companies. A Microsoft outage lasted for hours, severely impacting services including Outlook, Teams and the artificial intelligence assistant Copilot.

The company said it was due to a technical issue that arose during an upgrade. A network used by the National Security Agency to communicate classified information went offline Tuesday after what the agency described as routine maintenance. During an interview Monday on Fox News Channel, Mullin, a former senator from Oklahoma, again sought to reassure Americans after the string of cyber problems, saying he could say with 98% certainty that they were not the result of a cyberattack.

CISA Leadership Vacancy

But Mullin could face questions about an agency under his department's purview that is supposed to play a central role in the federal government's response to cyber incidents. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is tasked with working with industry to protect infrastructure including water and electric generation, election systems, chemical facilities and cyber networks. CISA has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Trump took office for a second term in early 2025.

Trump's original pick to lead the agency withdrew his nomination earlier this year after it languished for months in the Senate. Mullin's flight took place after the stoppage was lifted and as planes were back in the air. But thousands of flights were canceled because of the ground stop, and Mullin flew as people nationwide were forced to scramble for alternative travel options.

Mullin said during an interview on CNBC that the airways had been open for 21 hours by the time his flight took off. We would have never taken airspace if airspace was not open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time, Mullin said.

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Immigration Enforcement and Oversight

Mullin, whose department includes Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will likely also face questioning over the Republican president's immigration agenda at a time when Democrats are vowing rigorous oversight of everything from immigration detention contracts to the use of force by ICE officers. Trump has indicated he could work with Democrats on immigration legislation, but he has also elevated Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration crackdown.

In March, the killing of two American citizen protesters in Minneapolis at the hands of immigration enforcement officers forced the administration to adjust its mass deportation strategy. ICE, flush with billions of dollars in new congressional funding, has hired new officers and maximized cooperation from local and state law enforcement agencies across the country. At the hearing, Mullin is expected to address the broader threat landscape as the administration faces pressure on multiple fronts.

The aviation system ground stop remains a central focus, along with the cyber vulnerabilities that have affected government and private systems. Lawmakers are also expected to press Mullin on the leadership vacuum at CISA and on how the department is handling immigration enforcement amid intense political scrutiny.

Hearing Focus and Congressional Oversight

The hearing will give Congress its first extended chance to question Mullin since the flight disruptions and cyber incidents unfolded, and his answers could shape the debate over funding and oversight for the agencies he oversees.