Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended flying on a government plane to a college football game a day after a nationwide ground stop stranded travelers, as Senate Democrats demand answers about the outage.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Tuesday defended his use of a government plane to fly to a college football game the day after a nationwide ground stop caused massive travel disruptions and left people stranded across the country.

Mullin defends government plane travel

Mullin, speaking on CNBC, acknowledged earlier reporting in the New York Post that he flew to the LSU-Texas college football game a day after all planes were grounded. His flight comes as the ground stop is drawing increasing scrutiny, with Democrats in the Senate demanding that the Trump administration provide clear answers about what went wrong. Asked on CNBC whether he is required to fly on government planes and whether he paid for the trip personally, Mullin said yes.

Also read Markwayne Mullin Defends Using Government Plane For LSU-Texas Game

We would have never went if the airways weren't completely open, he said. They'd been completely open for 21 hours. He added: We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn't open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time.

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The Department of Homeland Security said Mullin was required by law to travel on a government plane. The department said in a statement that he pays personally for any flight unrelated to government work. Secretary Mullin abides by all ethics requirements, it said. Mullin took over as DHS secretary earlier this year from Kristi Noem, whose tenure was rocked by scandal over spending at the department, as well as an aggressive approach to immigration enforcement.

Mullin vowed to serve as a steady hand for the department and keep it out of the headlines. The day before his flight, Mullin was at the White House alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy giving updates on the ground stop. The two spoke during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, according to an AP photo by Alex Brandon.

Longest flight stoppage in 25 years ends

The ground stop, the longest flight stoppage in 25 years, lasted more than four hours and ended around 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, allowing some domestic flights to take off from U.S. airports. The FAA said the halt was ordered after a router failure in the aging air traffic control system. Travelers nationwide were stranded by the disruption, which led to widespread cancellations and delays.

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President Donald Trump's administration has said last week's air traffic snarls were caused by a router issue in the aging air traffic control system. Trump on Monday got defensive during a lengthy and sometimes testy exchange with reporters as he left the White House for his trip to Asia. He faulted old technology and Democrats for the incident that caused upheaval at the country's airports, especially his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

Trump denies responsibility for ground stop

I don't take any responsibility for Friday's ground stop, Trump said. What you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack, the president said. He later noted: Incredibly, everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt.

No crashes, no nothing. Trump was silent on the chaos until Sunday, when he posted on social media blasting his Democratic predecessor and asking Congress for more money to cover the cost of system improvements. The administration has asked Congress for more money to improve the air traffic control system. The White House has not commented on Mullin's flight.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the flight. Rebecca Santana and Mike Catalini of The Associated Press reported the story, with Catalini reporting from Morrisville, Pennsylvania.