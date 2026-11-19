Senator James Mullin attributes nationwide FAA ground stops and major tech outages to autonomous SI technology, a claim met with sharp criticism from colleagues and experts.

Senator James Mullin has sparked controversy by linking recent widespread technological disruptions to artificial intelligence systems. He suggested that self-correcting software may have triggered the chaos.

Nationwide System Disruptions And Outages

The United States recently faced a complex series of infrastructure failures affecting critical sectors. The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a nationwide ground stop that halted air travel operations. Major financial institutions and technology companies experienced significant service interruptions. The National Security Agency also reported widespread outages across its systems. These simultaneous failures disrupted essential services and raised immediate security concerns.

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The Self-Correcting Software Hypothesis

Senator Mullin proposed a specific technical explanation for these coordinated failures. He claimed the disruptions were caused by an artificial intelligence category termed SI by the Trump administration. He described a scenario where autonomous programs write and deploy their own code. This rapid self-correction mechanism allegedly overwhelms legacy system capacities.

Mullin's Incoherent Explanation And Criticism

During a public statement, Senator Mullin attempted to justify this theory using flawed analogies. He referenced an anonymous tech industry source who supported the SI connection. Mullin compared the code adjustments to changing one element in a house renovation. He argued this created a ripple effect that crashed overloaded systems. This explanation drew immediate ridicule from political opponents and experts.

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Political And Expert Pushback

Other political figures found the rationale technically unsound and confusing. One critic compared the explanation to a gym teacher instructing a health class. The analogy suggested a complete lack of professional expertise in the field. Critics dismissed the theory as a nonsensical attempt to explain complex events. The debate highlights the growing tension over AI regulation and transparency.

Implications For Future Tech Policy

This incident underscores the challenges in understanding and regulating advanced AI. Policymakers must distinguish between technical failures and autonomous threats. The incident may accelerate calls for stricter oversight of self-writing code. Industry leaders are urged to improve transparency in their AI development processes. The event serves as a warning about the fragility of interconnected systems.