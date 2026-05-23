MSV Duisburg's playoff hopes dashed by Essen and Greuther Fürth, while Red-Whites secure advantage for 2. Bundesliga battle

The final matchday of the 3. Liga was a disappointing one for MSV Duisburg, who threw away their playoff spot against Viktoria Köln. Their arch-rivals from Essen, however, snatched it with a goal in stoppage time, while the Red-Whites secured an important advantage for the second leg in the battle for a place in the 2. Bundesliga.

The final matchday of the 3. Liga was a disaster for MSV Duisburg, as they threw away their playoff spot against Viktoria Köln . Their arch-rivals from Essen , however, snatched it with a goal in stoppage time, rubbing salt into the wounds of their hated neighbors.

The Essen supporters displayed a banner reading, 'MSV: The dream is over! Your goalpost is in our trunk,' while presenting a goalpost in their own home stand, which was stolen from Duisburg's stadium the night before. The Red-Whites, on the other hand, celebrated a stunning free kick from Müsel, beating Fürth 1–0 and securing an important advantage for the second leg in the battle for a place in the 2. Bundesliga





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MSV Duisburg Playoff Viktoria Köln Essen Greuther Fürth Free Kick 2. Bundesliga

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