Calgary-Crowfoot MP Pat Kelly paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Ken Newans in the House of Commons, remembering his significant contributions to Canadian sports journalism.

Calgary-Crowfoot Member of Parliament Pat Kelly rose in the House of Commons on Wednesday to formally recognize the passing of Ken Newans, a revered voice in Calgary sports broadcasting. The tribute came shortly after Newans died on Saturday at the age of 95, prompting an outpouring of respect that extended from local tributes to the federal parliament in Ottawa.

Legacies Honored in the Commons

Pat Kelly opened his remarks by noting that Calgary lost a true sports broadcasting legend on the past Grey Cup Sunday. He highlighted Newans' pivotal role in shaping how generations of fans experienced major sporting events through his decades of dedicated work in media. The MP emphasized that the loss is felt not just locally but by the broader community of sports enthusiasts who grew up listening to Newans. May he rest in peace, Kelly stated, acknowledging the deep respect held by the public and the industry alike.

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A Career Rooted In Canadian Sports

Ken Newans began his professional broadcasting journey in Moose Jaw, Sask., before relocating to Calgary in 1968. Upon arriving in Calgary, he joined the sports team at CFCN TV and radio, quickly establishing himself as a trusted voice for local athletic events. His expertise led to a promotion to sports director, a position he held with distinction until he retired in 1996. This thirty-year tenure at CFCN allowed him to become an integral part of the city's media landscape. His consistency and professionalism set a standard for future sportscasters in the region.

Major Events And Hall Of Fame Recognition

Ken Newans served as the voice of the Calgary Stampeders for 12 seasons, bringing excitement and clarity to every game for fans across Western Canada. His extensive portfolio included covering 30 Grey Cup games, documenting some of the most dramatic moments in Canadian football history. In 1991, his outstanding contributions to the sport were recognized with an induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. This accolade cemented his status as an authority and historian of the game. His voice became synonymous with the pride and passion of Calgary sports culture.

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Highlighting The 1988 Olympic Games

Ken Newans also provided commentary for seven Olympic Games, bringing the world stage to Canadian audiences with his expert analysis. He specifically cited the 1988 Olympics as the highlight of his career, a statement that underscored the magnitude of the event in Calgary. Pat Kelly recalled this specific achievement to illustrate the high caliber of Newans' work and his personal connection to the city's biggest moments. The 1988 Games remain a defining chapter in Calgary's international sporting history. Newans' coverage helped instill a sense of global pride in local residents during that historic summer.

Impact On Fans And Future Broadcasters

Ken Newans will be missed by Calgary's sports and broadcasting communities for his unwavering dedication and storytelling. He influenced a generation of Calgary sports fans who relied on his commentary for their connection to local teams. His ability to capture the emotion of live events created lasting memories for countless viewers and listeners. As the industry moves forward, his legacy serves as a benchmark for excellence and integrity. The community continues to honor his memory through these formal recognitions and informal reflections.