Airlines carried 4.97 billion passengers in 2025, nearly matching the 4.98 billion cinema tickets sold worldwide, as in-flight entertainment grows into a $9.5 billion market for Hollywood.

Airlines carried almost as many passengers last year as cinemas sold tickets worldwide, turning in-flight entertainment into a major market for Hollywood. Some 4.98 billion movie tickets were sold in 2025, according to the European Audiovisual Observatory.

The International Air Transport Association counted around 4.97 billion air passengers. The airlines take this very seriously, as do the film companies, said Terry Steiner, president of Terry Steiner International. It is a serious market for them, she told AFP. Her company is the largest independent distributor of in-flight entertainment.

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Evolution of in-flight entertainment technology

When Steiner founded her company in 1993, airlines mostly screened a handful of films on a shared screen at the front of the cabin. Since then, things have become so much more personalized due to advances in technology, she said. With seatback screens and menus packed with films, TV shows, music and games, the airplane movie has become an almost essential part of flying.

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People watch movies on airlines for different real reasons, said Steiner, who spent years in advertising and the film industry. Sometimes people will watch the same movie over and over again because it makes them feel good. But then there are people who want something new, and they will say, Oh, I missed that at the box office. I really want to go see that.

Her company acts as the link between studios and airlines, supplying some 100 carriers. It also serves other non-theatrical markets, including hospitals, prisons, cruise ships, universities and the US military. Each airline has its own personality, she explained, and her job is to find the films that suit each one best. The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market has expanded from US$2.85 billion in 2015 to a projected $9.5 billion this year, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets.

Wireless streaming impact on airline movie market

One of the drivers, the firm says, is airlines growing shift to wireless technology. With free Wi-Fi and the option to download content, passengers can now turn to streaming platforms to catch up on their shows or discover a documentary. Steiner acknowledges the parallel with movie theatres, which had to adapt when streaming took off. But it is not a competition at all, she said.

It is not stopping the business. There is a difference between what they can watch there and what we are offering, added Steiner, who just received the APEX Lifetime Achievement Award. The award honors her decades of innovation, leadership and lasting contributions to the global aviation industry. We are offering new products, new releases, and you cannot really see them at the same time in streaming, she said.

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It is not going anywhere, and it is going to be around for a long time. Passengers can choose from a wide range of genres and productions from around the world, subtitled and edited for the in-flight format. So what makes a good airplane movie? Horror and thrillers are not so good.

Genre preferences and unpredictability in airplane movies

Plane crashes are a big no-no, Steiner said with a smile. Blockbusters remain a staple, along with comedies, rom-coms, dramas of a certain sort. But the market can be unpredictable. You could have a tiny little art film, and it will catch on, or just a few airlines will book it, and it feels great, she said.

Or you could have a huge theatrical hit, but it might not be right for the airlines due to violence, sexuality, subject matter or whatever. Airplane movies have even become a cultural subgenre of their own. Blogs and specialized websites regularly update their guides to what to watch at 30,000 feet (about 9,100 metres). A long flight is the perfect excuse to finally watch that classic you have been putting off, Harper s Bazaar wrote in September.

It recommended, among others, Casablanca, the 1942 Oscar winner. As for Steiner, she knows exactly what she will pick when she flies: I will watch something I have not seen before, for sure. Could airplane movies one day get their own category at the Academy Awards? Wouldn t that be great? she laughed. I would love that.