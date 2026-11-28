As Movember ends, advocates and participants emphasize that men's health and mental health conversations must continue year-round. The campaign has raised over $1 billion globally and highlights issues like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and suicide prevention.

Movember, the annual campaign that encourages men to grow moustaches to raise awareness for men's health, has grown into a global movement that has raised more than $1 billion across over 20 countries.

Advocates stress that the issues it highlights, including mental health and suicide prevention, do not end when November does. Adam Kletchko has spent 17 years growing a moustache for the cause. What began as a workplace challenge among coworkers to see who could grow the best moustache in a month has turned into more than $50,000 raised for men's health and mental health initiatives.

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Ambassador Kletchko hosts fundraisers

He now serves as an ambassador for Movember's international campaign, hosting local fundraisers like the Hot Ones challenge.

"We're a group of just kind of like dedicated mo bros and it's evolved over the years," Kletchko said in an interview with CTV News. "We saw a Movember ad and I thought it would be a really fun way to have an excuse to grow a moustache. " Kletchko said his moustache has become a permanent fixture. "I've gone through different versions of the moustache," he explained.

"But now, the only time you'll catch me clean shaven is November 1st. I'll always have a moustache year-round. " Movember first began as a joke among friends created over drinks 22 years ago. "Two friends sitting at a bar came up with this idea, 'Hey, why don't we bring back the moustache? '" said campaign director of fundraising Mitch Hermansen.

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"Three of them did it the first year, they had a great time, but that's all Movember was. It was just a fun thing to do.

" The inaugural Movember challenge did not raise a single cent; it was not a charity just yet. "What they realized though, was moustaches started conversations," Hermansen explained. "People come up to them being like, 'What is that on your top lip? Is that dirt?

' Girlfriends were mad, wives were upset. So the guys knew they're on to a good idea.

Movember focus evolves to mental health

" Over the years, its focus has evolved. First raising money for prostate cancer research, Movember has added testicular cancer to their awareness efforts. In more recent years, many participants have highlighted growing challenges with men's mental health. According to Statistics Canada, men have a life expectancy of about 80 years, five years less than women.

Men are also less likely to engage with primary care or access preventive services, including health screening, with 65 per cent of Canadian men waiting more than six days with symptoms before visiting the doctor. Hermansen says societal norms and stereotypes play a factor.

"We're often slow to take action," he added. "We're told to, 'Suck it up, be a man, do things on your own, don't ask for help. ' And that translates into us putting off going to the doctors. " They also experience higher rates of mental health-related issues like substance abuse or suicide.

"Sadly, in this country 75 per cent of suicides are by men," said Hermansen. "This is a month to remind guys, part of being strong and tough; there's time in life to do that. But part of being strong is also knowing when you need that help.

" Hermansen believes the moustache is just one avenue to open the door for conversation. "We're talking about cancer, mental health and suicide; these aren't always easiest topics to talk about," he said. "But people do like to talk about moustaches. " Those are causes close to the heart of Regina's mayor.

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Mayor Bachynski advocates mental health

Since coming into office in late 2024, Chad Bachynski has not been shy about his advocacy and own struggles with mental health.

"Especially in this role, I've learned even more why it's important to look after your own mental health and finding ways to do that," he told CTV News Friday. "It's difficult, right? We live in a world that has platforms and ways for people to have their opinions on things. I would say a lot of times those opinions are shared in a way that's very inappropriate, and in ways that can impact somebody's mental health, whether intended or not.

" Bachynski has been growing his own moustache and raising money for Movember the past several years. He says having a support team around him has helped through some difficult times as mayor.

"I share my own personal journey and those strategies because I need to make sure I'm present for my family and in a good headspace," Bachynski said. "There's been low spots for sure where it's hard to pick yourself up and keep going every day. When I leave this office and go home, I've got two young kids that expect me to be dad.

" Whether the mayor of a city or working a part-time job, Bachynski believes mental health challenges show no prejudice and may impact anyone. "We're all human and we need to recognize that, regardless of the position you hold or the title that you have, it doesn't matter," Bachynski added. "We all should be treating each other with kindness, with respect. We can disagree, but I think at times we've lost the art of being able to disagree respectfully.

" While the calendar will flip to December Tuesday, and many mo's will be shaved, Kletchko says the challenges men face remain. "Our moustache acts as a hairy ribbon," he said. "Other campaigns, they have a kind of ribbon to show support. But this is our ribbon, it's a walking billboard for a conversation.

Network supports men mental health

" That is where a group like the Men's Mental Health Support Network (MMHSN) can come in. Logan Harland founded the network in Saskatoon about two years ago. He hosts a group session of around 20 men twice a week, bringing them together to talk about their challenges.

"We just have an opportunity for men to just really open up, feel, not feel judged and just be validated and understood," Harland said. "It's just very easy for guys to talk like we're sitting down at the pub, except there's no alcohol. " Harland says initiatives like Movember are important because they spur the conversation.

However, keeping it going is the next step. Doing so can be challenging, but advocates agree that the conversations must continue long after the moustaches are shaved.