Mounties Fine West Kelowna Woman For Driving With Laptop

A West Kelowna driver received a $368 ticket for using a laptop while driving on Highway 97. This incident highlights strict enforcement of distracted driving laws by the B.C. Highway Patrol.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a significant fine to a West Kelowna woman after officers observed her operating a vehicle while using a laptop computer on November 5. The incident occurred in the afternoon on Highway 97 in Vernon, where B.C. Highway Patrol officers spotted the driver with an open device resting on her lap. This enforcement action underscores the strict interpretation of distracted driving regulations across British Columbia, even when the electronic device is not a standard mobile phone.

Enforcement Action Against Laptop Use

Mounties determined that the 52-year-old woman had committed a violation of the BC Motor Vehicle Act by operating a prescribed electronic device while driving. The officer on the scene issued a ticket totaling $368 for the infraction. The specific nature of the device, a laptop rather than a smartphone, did not exempt the driver from legal consequences under current provincial traffic laws. Officers emphasized that the operation of any computing device constitutes a serious distraction that compromises road safety.

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Sgt. McLaughlin Cites Safety Risks

Sgt. Michael McLaughlin of the B.C. Highway Patrol issued a formal news release on Friday to address the public regarding this specific type of violation. He noted that driving is a complex task that requires complete attention to handle unexpected situations on the road. Sgt. McLaughlin explained that personal comfort levels and perceived necessities do not override the legal requirements for safe vehicle operation. He stated that drivers must remain fully focused on the road regardless of what tasks they feel compelled to complete.

Definition Of Prescribed Electronic Devices

The legal framework used in this citation includes a broad definition of prescribed electronic devices under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. These regulations encompass televisions, electronic logging devices, and any hand-held device capable of processing or computing data. A laptop computer falls squarely within the category of devices that can process data, making its use illegal while the vehicle is in motion. The law does not distinguish between different types of computers or screens when determining the legality of their use behind the wheel.

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Results Of Highway 97 Traffic Blitz

The ticket issued to the West Kelowna driver was part of a broader enforcement operation conducted by the B.C. Highway Patrol. During a concentrated 2.5-hour blitz on Highway 97, police issued a total of 25 distracted driving tickets to various motorists. In addition to the distracted driving citations, officers handed out 10 tickets for seatbelt violations during the same enforcement period. The high volume of tickets demonstrates the active monitoring of traffic safety compliance in the Vernon area.

Police Warn Against Misconceptions

Sgt. McLaughlin expressed astonishment that drivers still require reminders about the legality of using laptops and watching television while driving. He specifically criticized the common misconception that holding a cell phone like a piece of pizza constitutes hands-free operation. The police clarify that such methods of holding devices are not compliant with hands-free laws and remain illegal. Authorities urge the public to eliminate all electronic distractions before beginning to drive.