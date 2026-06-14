Mountain Biker's Self-Made Arm Brace Enables Disabled Riders Worldwide

After losing nerve function in his right arm from a racing crash, Tom Wheeler designed an adaptive arm brace that allowed him to return to mountain biking and has since helped other disabled athletes, including Paralympian Jonty Jones, to ride safely and confidently.

Tom Wheeler's preparation for a mountain bike ride differs from most people's. In addition to his helmet and gloves, he secures a unique arm brace-an adaptive technology device of his own design.

Fifteen years ago, Wheeler lost functional use of his right arm after a crash during a race in Rheola, near Neath in South Wales. The accident occurred near the end of a track when his hand caught a branch, sending him over the handlebars. The impact was severe; initially thinking he had dislocated his shoulder, he soon realized he could not feel his right arm.

Medical assessments revealed he had torn out about 80 percent of the nerves connecting his arm to his body, resulting in loss of both sensation and movement. Even while hospitalized, Wheeler was determined to return to mountain biking. He conceived the idea for an arm brace during his recovery, visualizing a device that would enable him to ride again.

Collaborating with colleagues at the suspension company where he worked, he developed the first prototype, inspired by a mountain bike damper-part of a suspension system. Within three days of returning home, he was already in his garage examining his bike and planning modifications. He was aware of other riders with similar injuries who had adapted their bikes for one-handed operation, but he found their setups far from ideal.

Over the past fifteen years, Wheeler has refined his design, incorporating Velcro to hold his fingers in place, shoulder strapping for stability, and an emergency release mechanism for crash situations-a feature he has tested repeatedly. He emphasizes the importance of being able to detach quickly during a crash, noting that being strapped to a falling bike is dangerous. Wheeler's invention has attracted global interest.

He realized early on that no comparable adaptive equipment existed, as people from around the world contacted him seeking his brace. This spurred his mission to make adaptive setups accessible to riders everywhere. Among those he has helped is Jonty Jones, a Paralympic athlete who placed fourth in the T47 100m sprint at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Jones took up mountain biking during the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled to find support for riding with one arm until he discovered Wheeler's brace. Jones now uses a custom-designed hand integration created by Wheeler, which connects to his existing prosthetic and provides enhanced control over the handlebars. He humorously notes his role as the "top tester" because he crashes frequently, but the brace has dramatically improved his confidence and ability to ride alongside friends.

For Wheeler, fifteen years after the accident that changed his life, things are better than ever. His journey from injury to innovation not only restored his own passion for mountain biking but also empowered other adaptive athletes worldwide. The brace represents a significant advancement in assistive technology for action sports, offering both safety and performance.

Wheeler's story highlights the power of personal experience driving invention, and his ongoing efforts continue to inspire and enable riders with disabilities to pursue mountain biking.





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