Mount Royal University Investigates Cyber Attack Disrupting Campus Systems

Mount Royal University is dealing with a cyber attack that knocked out its main website, student portal, internet, and phone services. The university has brought in external experts to investigate and contain the threat while ensuring campus safety and keeping academic schedules on track.

Mount Royal University is currently investigating a significant cyber attack that disrupted its critical systems on Wednesday, June 18, 2026. The attack forced the university to take its main website offline, and as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the site remained inaccessible.

In a statement posted on a separate page, the university confirmed that upon identifying the issue, it promptly initiated containment measures to protect its digital infrastructure. External cybersecurity experts have been retained to assist with both the response and the ongoing investigation, and the institution is adhering to its established incident response protocols. The investigation remains in its early stages, and authorities have not yet determined whether any personal information or other sensitive data was accessed or exfiltrated.

Beyond the main website outage, multiple campus services were impacted, including the MyMRU online student portal, on-campus internet connectivity, telephone systems, and other essential digital services. Despite these disruptions, the university remained physically open on Thursday. Students were instructed to attend their scheduled examinations unless they received specific notifications altering those plans. Employees were advised to work remotely whenever feasible to reduce strain on affected systems.

Importantly, all on-campus security and safety infrastructure, such as fire detection and alarm mechanisms, continued to operate normally, ensuring the physical safety of the campus community. The university has not provided a timeline for full service restoration and continues to assess the full scope and impact of this cybersecurity incident





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Cyber Attack Mount Royal University Data Breach IT Disruption Campus Safety

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