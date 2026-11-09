Mount Royal University Cougars Captain Connor Bouchard Pursues Final Banner

Cougars captain Connor Bouchard returns for his final season at Mount Royal University aiming to secure a championship banner with the men's hockey team.

Connor Bouchard, the veteran captain of the Mount Royal University Cougars men's hockey team, has committed to his fifth and final season with the program. The 25-year-old athlete chose to remain in Calgary despite receiving opportunities to play for other teams. His primary motivation for staying is to complete his education at the Calgary university and achieve academic graduation.

Bouchard Secures Final Season With Cougars

Bouchard stated that graduating was the simplest reason for his decision to return. He emphasized that he wanted to obtain his degree while continuing to contribute to the team. The captain noted that the new players brought in by Head Coach Bert Gilling this year provide the squad with a genuine opportunity to win again. This decision allows Bouchard to finish his collegiate career on his own terms alongside his peers.

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Cougars Pursue First Championship Banner

Winning a championship banner remains the ultimate objective for Bouchard and the Cougars. The team has demonstrated strong performance over the last couple of seasons but has not yet secured a title banner. The squad currently holds a 7-1 start for the season. Bouchard described the frustration of coming close to victory at the national level only to leave with nothing. He expressed excitement about chasing that opportunity with a talented group capable of winning.

Coach Gilling Praises Bouchard Leadership

Head Coach Bert Gilling expressed satisfaction with Bouchard's choice to stay for his final year. Gilling described the captain as the perfect leader for the current roster. He noted that Bouchard functions as an additional coach on the ice during games. Gilling highlighted that Bouchard has experienced every aspect of the program and literally bleeds blue for the university. This deep connection makes Bouchard invaluable to the team's identity and strategy.

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Bouchard Stats And Community Impact

Bouchard has established himself as a model of consistency throughout his tenure with the Cougars. He has accumulated 181 points in 117 games played. He described his last four-and-a-half years as the best time of his life due to the people involved. Bouchard praised the Mount Royal University community and credited Gilling for bringing in high-quality individuals. The coach predicted that Bouchard will eventually be inducted into the Mount Royal Cougars athletics Hall of Fame.

Next Series Against Grant MacEwan

The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Edmonton this weekend for a two-game series against Grant MacEwan University. This upcoming matchup serves as the next step in their campaign for a banner. The team continues to build momentum with their current strong record. Bouchard and the staff remain focused on securing victories as they approach the critical phases of the season. The players are eager to translate their regular season success into postseason championships.