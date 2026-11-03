Mount Norquay Opens Early to Boost Ski Season Amid New Alberta Lighting Rules

Banff's Mount Norquay accelerates its ski season opening to Friday due to fresh snow. New Alberta daylight rules shift lift operations to 9:30 AM across all Bow Valley resorts.

Banff's Mount Norquay has accelerated its 2024 ski season opening to Friday, beating its original schedule by one day. The decision follows recent fresh snowfall conditions that allowed the resort to prepare its slopes earlier than planned. The hill was initially scheduled to welcome visitors on Saturday, November 7, but operations are now starting on Friday to capitalize on the improved weather window.

Early Opening Details and Terrain Access

The Cascade Chair, Sundance Learning Area, and a small terrain park will be the primary zones accessible to the public on opening day. Rentals and lessons are available for beginners eager to try the sport. This early access allows skiers and snowboarders to utilize the expanded beginner area designed to help new riders build confidence.

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Impact of Permanent Daylight on Operations

Mount Norquay is adjusting to Alberta's transition to permanent daylight time, which has changed operating hours for all four major ski hills in the Bow Valley. Resorts including Norquay, Lake Louise, Sunshine Village, and Nakiska have shifted their lift start times to 9:30 AM. Last season, lifts began at 9 AM, but the new schedule provides critical daylight for mountain maintenance teams preparing the terrain safely.

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Resort-Specific Schedules and Future Plans

Mount Norquay, Lake Louise, and Sunshine Village will remain open until 4:30 PM during the initial season phase. Nakiska will close slightly earlier at 4 PM due to its unique operational timeline. Lake Louise already opened for the season on Sunday, five days ahead of expectations. Sunshine Village is also set to open to the public on Friday, aligning with the regional push for early season access.

Nakiska Preview Weekend and Long-Term Outlook

Nakiska will host its first preview weekend from November 7 to 11 before beginning full daily operations on November 28. Additional preview weekends are scheduled throughout the remainder of the month to test conditions and manage visitor flow. These staggered openings allow each resort to optimize snowmaking and trail grooming before committing to full daily capacity.