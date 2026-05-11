Motorcyclist injured in Delta, B.C., collision that left bike suspended from traffic light

A news release from the Delta Police Department states that a motorcyclist sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries in a crash involving the motorcycle and a street light. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash. Firefighters from Delta Firefighters IAFF Local 1763 shared the images on social media, expressing their thoughts with those affected.

Police in Delta, B.C. , say a motorcyclist is in hospital after a crash that left the bike suspended from a traffic light. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Photos from the incident have been widely shared on social media. Delta Firefighters IAFF Local 1763 shared the images on Facebook, saying in a post that some of its members had also responded to the scene and assisted with patient care, scene safety, and later removed the motorcycle from the traffic light. They expressed their thoughts with the drivers, passengers, their loved ones, and all those impacted by today's events, wishing them a full recovery





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Motorcyclist Injury Collision Street Light Speed Firefighters

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