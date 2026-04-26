Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Mississauga Collision – National News Roundup

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a crash in Mississauga. This and other top news stories from across Canada and the US, including political protests, legal updates, international incidents, and consumer trends.

A motorcyclist is currently receiving medical attention in hospital after a serious collision with another vehicle in Mississauga , Ontario. The incident occurred on April 25th at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Terry Fox Way, prompting a rapid response from emergency services.

Details surrounding the cause of the collision are still under investigation by local authorities, and the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries remains unknown at this time. This incident underscores the ongoing risks faced by motorcyclists on roadways and highlights the importance of driver awareness and adherence to traffic regulations. Beyond this local incident, a diverse range of news stories are making headlines across Canada and internationally.

A new memorial has been unveiled at Montreal’s airport, dedicated to the Canadian pilots who tragically lost their lives in the LaGuardia crash. This serves as a poignant tribute to their service and a reminder of the sacrifices made by aviation professionals. In Manitoba, several individuals are celebrating a significant life change after becoming the province’s newest millionaires, offering a heartwarming story of financial fortune.

Meanwhile, a significant development in the legal proceedings related to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has seen the driver involved granted a last-minute reprieve, adding another layer of complexity to this already tragic case. Political tensions are also rising, as a protest unfolded in Windsor, directly targeting the policies and transparency practices of the Doug Ford government. This demonstration reflects growing public concern regarding accountability and open governance.

New Brunswick has taken a crucial step forward in supporting victims of sexual assault by increasing the number of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) available, almost four years after a distressing case where a victim was denied access to a rape kit. This increase in resources represents a vital improvement in the province’s response to sexual violence and a commitment to providing better care for survivors.

On the international stage, former US President Donald Trump has stated that the suspect involved in an incident near the White House correspondents’ dinner was armed with multiple weapons, raising serious security concerns. The evening’s events are now under scrutiny as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s actions. Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has offered advice to Prime Minister Carney regarding Canada’s approach to China, emphasizing the need for caution in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

The story of a young man diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of eight is a testament to resilience and hope, as he shares his journey through treatment and encourages others to never give up. A heartbreaking account has emerged from the son of a Hollywood director, describing the ‘living nightmare’ of his parents’ deaths and the subsequent charges laid against his brother.

In Oklahoma, a devastating tornado has caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, leading to road closures and emergency response efforts. Shifting gears to lighter news, preparations are already underway for the 2025 holiday season, with a compilation of 60 of the best advent calendars available in Canada.

Consumer product reviews also feature prominently, with reports on a Canadian shampoo and conditioner praised for its transformative effects on scalp and hair health, a smart laundry basket designed to resolve household disputes, and a selection of budget-friendly beauty product dupes. Finally, shoppers are urged to take advantage of last-minute beauty discounts before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale concludes. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from the CTV News journalistic staff and may receive commissions through affiliate links





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Canada News Mississauga Motorcycle Accident Humboldt Broncos Doug Ford Sexual Assault Donald Trump China Parkinson's Tornado Shopping Beauty

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