Motionball Gala in Calgary Raises $62,000 for Special Olympics Alberta

The 2025 Motionball Gala at the Ampersand in Calgary drew about 500 attendees and raised $62,000 for Special Olympics Canada Foundation, with roughly 70 per cent going to Special Olympics Alberta.

The 2025 Motionball Gala raised $62,000 for Special Olympics Canada Foundation, surpassing its $50,000 goal, organizers said. The event was held Saturday night at the Ampersand in Calgary.

Motionball Gala Raises Funds

About 500 attendees gathered to celebrate, raise awareness and fundraise for Special Olympics athletes. Motionball is a national charity that has operated for more than 20 years. It raises money for Special Olympics through community, social and sporting events. The gala was originally established to encourage young professionals to give back locally.

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It also fosters connections with athletes from the Special Olympics program. All proceeds from the gala go directly to the Special Olympics Canada Foundation. The primary purpose of the funds is to ensure teams across the country can purchase necessary uniforms and equipment. The money also covers travel costs for athletes participating in various tournaments.

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This removes financial barriers to competition for athletes. Of the total amount raised, approximately 70 per cent will be directed to Special Olympics Alberta. This allocation ensures local athletes in the region receive direct support for training and competitive needs. The remaining portion supports the broader national foundation and its specific programs.

Gala board member Heather Leahey described Motionball as a national charity operating for over 20 years. She explained the organization raises money for Special Olympics through a variety of events. Leahey noted the unique aspect of Motionball is its integration of community members with Special Olympics athletes. She described that as a rewarding experience for everyone involved.

Entertainment and Silent Auction

The evening included entertainment to engage the 500 attendees at the Ampersand. Musical performances were provided by Garrett Barbuto and the Hot Pursuit, as well as the band the Frontiers. A silent auction was also conducted during the event. It contributed to the final fundraising total.

Special Olympians attended the gala to share their accomplishments with the community. Their presence highlighted the personal impact of the program. Motionball has built a reputation over its two-decade history for bringing people together through shared experiences. The event continues to serve as a platform for young professionals to connect with the Special Olympics community.

As the funds are distributed, athletes will benefit from improved equipment and travel opportunities. This will enhance their competitive readiness and community engagement. The gala exceeded its initial fundraising target of $50,000. The final total reached $62,000.

The excess funding provides additional resources for the athletes and supporting organizations involved in the program. Organizers said the event was held Saturday night at the Ampersand in Calgary. It drew approximately 500 attendees. The annual community event was established to encourage young professionals to give back.

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Local Athletes Receive Support

It also aims to foster connections with Special Olympics athletes. Motionball operates as a national charity with over 20 years of history. It raises money through community, social and sporting events. The gala is one of those events.

Proceeds go directly to the Special Olympics Canada Foundation. Funds ensure teams across the country can purchase uniforms and equipment. They also cover travel costs for athletes in various tournaments. About 70 per cent of the money goes to Special Olympics Alberta.

That allocation supports local athletes in the region. The remaining portion supports the national foundation and its programs. Leahey said Motionball integrates community members with Special Olympics athletes. She called it a rewarding experience for everyone involved.

The evening featured musical performances by Garrett Barbuto and the Hot Pursuit. The band the Frontiers also performed. A silent auction was held and contributed to the total. Special Olympians attended to share their accomplishments.

The event supports athletes through improved equipment and travel opportunities. It also enhances their competitive readiness and community engagement.